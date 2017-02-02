Home / Latest News /
Man left naked at motel after setting up Tinder date, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Mapleton man had more than his heart stolen after planning a meet-up with a woman he knew from an online dating site.
The Register-Guard reported that the man ended up alone nude and robbed at a Springfield motel after the woman took his clothing, wallet and cellphone.
Police say the man had been communicating with a woman who called herself Lacey for about two months before they arranged to meet Tuesday. She told him to leave the door unlocked and that she would be there shortly. He then decided to take a shower while he waited.
When the man emerged from the shower he found all of his belongings were gone.
The man told police he didn't know his date's last name. When he tried to show officers her Tinder profile, she had already deleted her account.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man left naked at motel after setting up Tinder date, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
Kharma says... February 2, 2017 at 2:29 p.m.
OK, kinda funny. Hopefully they catch the skank.
( permalink | suggest removal )
dunk7474 says... February 2, 2017 at 3:13 p.m.
Took a shower, REALLY with the door open. How does he even know it was a girl.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.