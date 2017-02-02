Home / Latest News /
Man wins lifetime of Superbowl tickets after finding gold beer can
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:44 p.m.
WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita man says his phone has been "blowing up" since he won a Bud Light promotion giving him Super Bowl tickets for life.
The Wichita Eagle reported that that it all started at Christmas time when 52-year-old Lyle Randa made a quick beer run. The 30-pack he purchased contained a gold can that allowed him to enter a drawing.
Six other contestants won a pair of season tickets to their favorite team for the 2017-18 NFL season. But only Randa's gold can was the Willy Wonka golden ticket for a lifetime of Super Bowl attendance for two — up to 51 years from now.
Randa plans to put the gold can in a shadow box along with all his Super Bowl tickets. He described what happened as "bright-lights-kind-of-crazy."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man wins lifetime of Superbowl tickets after finding gold beer can
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.