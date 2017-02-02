Home / Latest News /
Fire at Arkansas motel displaces more than 2 dozen people, official says
By Emma Pettit
Old Hickory Motel
An early morning motel fire has displaced more than two dozen people in Hoxie, according to an emergency response official.
Firefighters responded to a blaze at the Old Hickory Motel, located at 510 W. Texas St., close to 1 a.m. Thursday, the official said. Around two dozen people were evacuated from the building, and no injuries were reported.
Those people were given food donated from the local McDonald’s and clothing and water from the local Wal-Mart, the official said. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims of the fire with lodging.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
