Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 02, 2017, 3:53 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Fire at Arkansas motel displaces more than 2 dozen people, official says

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.

Old Hickory Motel

An early morning motel fire has displaced more than two dozen people in Hoxie, according to an emergency response official.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at the Old Hickory Motel, located at 510 W. Texas St., close to 1 a.m. Thursday, the official said. Around two dozen people were evacuated from the building, and no injuries were reported.

Those people were given food donated from the local McDonald’s and clothing and water from the local Wal-Mart, the official said. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims of the fire with lodging.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Fire at Arkansas motel displaces more than 2 dozen people, official says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online