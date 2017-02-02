‘Best class’ yet

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas' 2017 football recruiting class will end up ranked in the mid-to-high 20s by the national services, like it has for much of the past couple of decades.

But Wednesday, at his signing day news conference, Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said the class, which featured four 4-star prospects and was heavy on receivers and defensive backs, was just what the program needed.

"Somebody said we were 24th," Bielema said. "I don't know where that ranks with my other past classes, but I know this is the best class for Arkansas since I've been here."

The final verdict, whether this class will rank in performance with Arkansas' star-studded 2013 group, will come in a few years. For now, the Razorbacks' group of 27 signees, which included three players who have agreed to accept a scholarship at a later date, has been given a No. 28 composite ranking by 247Sports.com, which has Arkansas ranked at No. 25 in its rankings.

The 247Sports Composite Rating, according to its website, is a proprietary algorithm that compiles prospect "rankings" and "ratings" listed in the public domain by the major media recruiting services.

The three other recruiting services: Rivals.com, ESPN.com and Scout.com ranked Arkansas at 24, 24 and 27, respectively.

The Razorbacks landed 4-star talents in Ashdown safety Montaric Brown, cornerback Chevin Calloway of Dallas Bishop Dunne, and junior college receivers Brandon Martin and Jonathan Nance.

The composite ranking by 247Sports.com put Arkansas at No. 10 in the SEC. It is the third-highest composite ranking among Bielema's five classes at Arkansas, trailing the classes of 2016 and 2015.

"It addresses the needs that we have right now with some players that can help us immediately," Bielema said.

Arkansas got a bonus at 10 a.m. when Calloway chose the Razorbacks on a live ESPNU broadcast over his other finalists, Ole Miss and Texas.

"I plan on making a difference and balling early and leaving my mark on the field and being a dog on the field," Calloway said on the broadcast. "With this being said, I'm coming home."

Calloway, originally from Pine Bluff, put on a Razorbacks cap as the crowd at Bishop Dunne cheered.

Bielema lauded the group of defensive backs, which included early enrollee Korey Hernandez, Brown, Calloway, Jordan Curtis, Jarques McClellion and Camren Curl.

"Chevin joining us today was some icing on the cake," Bielema said. "I really felt we had neglected [numbers at defensive back], not on purpose, but just the way it panned out the last two years."

Bielema also changed the target number for linebackers and defensive backs based on Arkansas' transition to more of a 3-4 defense this spring. Bielema said he began mapping out a strategy with recruiting coordinator E.K. Franks after the first month of the 2016 season to reflect the move.

There are four certain linebackers early enrollee Kyrei Fisher, Derrick Munson, Josh Paul and Hayden Henry of Little Rock, who will accept a scholarship at some future point, in addition to Gabe Richardson of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, a 6-4, 240-pounder who is listed as a linebacker/defensive end.

The list of offensive skill players included running backs Maleek Williams, an early enrollee, and Chase Hayden, and quarterback Daulton Hyatt. Williams, a 6-0, 230, and Hayden, a 5-11, 195, give Arkansas the contrasting styles Bielema prefers.

Because Arkansas lost four senior wideouts, restocking that position was imperative, and the class delivered six players who will work in those spots, including the nation's top-rated junior college receiver Brandon Martin, a 6-4, 215, originally from Monroe, La., and his teammate at Mississippi Gulf Coast College, Jonathan Nance, 6-2, 187.

High school receivers headed to Fayetteville are Koilan Jackson of Little Rock, Jarrod Barnes, who was an all-purpose skill player at Cabot, De'Vion Warren of Monroe, La., and Maleek Barkley of Austin, Texas.

Arkansas signed seven in-state players, all the players the Razorbacks offered, Bielema said.

The in-state group featured defensive end David Porter, a teammate of Jackson's at Joe T. Robinson, Fayetteville offensive lineman Ty Clary, Brown, Barnes, Henry and early signee Kirby Adcock, a 6-5, 300, from Nashville.

The class included 10 players who have already signed and nine who have already enrolled in school. Signee Jeremy Patton of Indianapolis and Arizona Western College, the No. 1 ranked junior college tight end, is scheduled to enroll in the first summer session in early June.

Sports on 02/02/2017