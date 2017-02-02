On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I haven't been in a church since I was a child (except for weddings and funerals). But now I'm older and I wonder if I've missed something. The problem is that I'm afraid I'll do something wrong or embarrass myself if I start visiting churches. How can I get over this fear?

-- A.G.

DEAR A.G.: I'm thankful you sense a need to connect with a church, and I pray you won't get discouraged or let your fears keep you from seeking a church that is right for you. You may be surprised to find that some of its members once had the same fears.

The most important thing I can say, however, is that I believe God has put this desire in your heart -- and He has put it there because He wants you not only to find a church, but to find Him. God loves you, and He wants you to come to know Him in a personal way.

You see, only one thing keeps us from God, and that is our sin. Sin separates us from God, and no matter how hard we try, we can't cleanse ourselves from sin by our own efforts. Only God can do this -- and He made it possible by sending His only Son, Jesus Christ, into the world for us. He was without sin -- but when He died, all our sins were placed on Him, and He became the complete sacrifice for our sins. God loves you that much.

Accept His gift of forgiveness and new life by turning to Christ and giving yourself to Him. Then ask Him to guide you to a church where you'll not only feel comfortable, but you'll grow strong in your faith. Jesus' promise is for you: "Whoever comes to me I will never drive away." (John 6:37)

