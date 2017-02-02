Outdoor Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com

FEBRUARY

9 Springdale Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Happy Hour. Buffalo Wild Wings. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or stamps@4starlimo.com

17-18 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited State Convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

25 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Cedar Ridge Event Center. Jay Johnston (479) 544-8883 or Jay.Johnston@walmart.com 25 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Operation Department Building. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

25 Ashdown chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Dee’s Barn & Venue. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

MARCH

1 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Forrest City Civic Center. John Jordan (870) 261-3220 or majordan@arkansas.net

4 Calhoun County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Calhoun County Fairgrounds. Cody Strickland (870) 312-6094 or stricklandcody@hotmail.com

4 Marion chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Greenway Equipment. Justin Callahan (870) 636-1701 or jcallahan364@gmail.com

9 Cabot chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com

10 Russellville chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Rock, Blackwell. Tyler Cahill

(501) 215-7009 or tcahill@atu.edu

11 Jacksonville/Cabot chapter of Delta Waterfowl banquet. Cabot Armory. (501) 804-3950.

11 Springdale chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Parsons Building, Rodeo of the Ozarks. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.com