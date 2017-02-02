3 robbers barge in,steal man's $100

Three men robbed a Little Rock father of the money in his pocket in front of his 13-year-old son Tuesday night, police said.

Officers arrived at an apartment on Terra Vista Circle and found a 32-year-old man who said he was home with his teenage son when he heard a knock on the door shortly before 9 p.m., according to a police report.

He opened the door, and three men wearing black clothing and black masks barged in and ordered him to the ground, the victim told police. One of the men held a shotgun, and they demanded the 32-year-old's money, the report said.

As the victim gave the robbers $100 in cash from his pocket, his son ran out of the apartment to find a neighbor and call police, the teen told authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects were identified on the report.

LR man arrested,charged with rape

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday on charges of rape and kidnapping, among other counts, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Eugene Hulum, 41, in southwest Little Rock at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.

A woman told police that she was repeatedly beaten with a curtain rod over two days and was punched several times, according to the report. The punches caused injuries on her arms and face, the report said. Police said Hulum also raped the woman.

Police used a stun gun on Hulum after he resisted arrest, according to the report.

Hulum was taken to the UAMS Medical Center for treatment. The woman went to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and to undergo a sexual-assault exam, according to the report.

According to court records, a jury found Hulum guilty of manslaughter in 2001.

According to news reports at the time, Hulum slammed his 19-month-old son onto a concrete parking lot several times and dragged his body on the ground. The act, which took place at an apartment complex in southwest Little Rock, was witnessed by a dozen people.

Hulum was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime, according to the reports.

In the most recent case, police charged Hulum with rape, kidnapping, second-degree battery, interference with emergency communications and resisting arrest, according to the report.

He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday night.

Metro on 02/02/2017