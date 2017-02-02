Police: Birth, death of baby hidden by 2

Two women were arrested in Ozark on charges of concealing a birth and abuse of a corpse after one of the women gave birth and police found the body of the baby in a box inside a refrigerator, Ozark police said.

A news release from the Police Department said Mary Williams, 38, and Vickie Falconio, 64, were arrested Monday. Falconio was released from the Franklin County jail Wednesday morning, and Williams was being held on other charges.

Williams was taken to the hospital Monday complaining of abdominal pain, the release said. She disclosed to the medical staff that she had recently had a baby at her home and disposed of the infant's body, police said.

The Ozark Police Department said it was informed about 7 p.m. It began an investigation and learned that a baby was born to Williams between Jan. 19 and 23, police said. The birth was not reported to any authorities at the time, the release said.

Police went to Williams' home on North Oak Street and found the remains of an infant in a cardboard box in a refrigerator in the kitchen, the release said.

The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. The release said the investigation was ongoing and that charges would be reviewed pending results of the autopsy.

Williams had previously been arrested Jan. 25. In addition to concealing a birth and abuse of a corpse, Williams also faces charges of failure to comply with the conditions of release, absconding and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

State Desk on 02/02/2017