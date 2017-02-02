Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man says neighbor pushed him down, stole car keys after eviction, police say
By Emma Pettit
A Little Rock man says a neighbor threw him to the ground and stole his car keys early Wednesday morning during an altercation over an eviction, according to a police report.
Officers responded around 1 a.m to an apartment on Pearl Avenue, where they found a 44-year-old resident who said he and his neighbor got into an argument, the report said.
They were arguing because the 44-year-old man had gotten his 38-year-old neighbor evicted from his apartment, the report said.
The neighbor threw the 44-year-old to the ground and told him, "I'll kill you, man," before stealing his car keys, the victim told police. The man then fled in a 2013 Kia Soul, police said.
The report didn't include details about the eviction.
No arrest had been made as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to Pulaski County inmate records.
