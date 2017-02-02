Little Rock man wounded in gas station shooting

A Little Rock man was found shot in the wrist at a local hospital after an altercation at a gas station Wednesday night, police said.

Police arrived at the Mapco gas station at 8818 Kanis Road around 10:50 p.m. after getting multiple calls shots had been fired, officer David Moore wrote in a report.

Authorities could not find any blood or shell casings at the scene, Moore wrote. Police reviewed security footage which showed a gray 2008 Honda Accord sitting at one of the gas pumps while a silver 2011 Chevrolet Camaro pulled up nearby, the report said.

A gunman is seen on the video getting out of the Camaro and approaching the Accord, the report said. The video shows the man then walk back toward his car before firing a gun at the other vehicle, Moore wrote. Both cars reportedly then sped off from the scene.

A 34-year-old victim of the shooting was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his wrist at Arkansas Children's Hospital, Moore wrote. Authorities do not believe the wound is life-threatening.

No suspects were named on the report.