Style: Bobby's back

Robert De Niro may be one of the greatest film actors of one of the greatest generation of American film actors — are we ever going to do better than that Gene Hackman-Dustin Hoffman-Al Pacino bunch that came of age in the late ’60s and early ’70s? — but the truth is, his name on a marquee hasn't been any guarantee of quality lately. Aside from his recent work in the David O. Russell ensemble films (and that one boxing movie that nobody saw, the one De Niro didn't box in and was supposed to win a Best Supporting Actor nomination for) things have been pretty thin lately. I mean, Bad Grandpa?

But you can't write him off. And while there are problems with The Comedian — that's why it's being released in February, after all — you can't fault De Niro's performance. In this Friday's Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Philip Martin reviews the film, Dan Lybarger reviews Russellville native Eric England’s now streaming Get the Girl, Piers Marchant wraps up the recent Sundance Film Festival and Karen Martin brings you the latest in home video news.

