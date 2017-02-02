Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 02, 2017, 1:59 a.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Super Quiz: Do you speak English?

This article was published today at 1:52 a.m.

  1. The largest (area) English-speaking country

  2. The most populous English-speaking country

  3. The world's sixth-largest country by area

  4. It shares an island with part of the United Kingdom.

  5. It is composed of two main islands.

  6. The third-largest (area) island of the Greater Antilles

  7. Its capital city is on the island of New Providence.

  8. The United States invaded this island nation in 1983.

  9. It was once known as British Honduras.

ANSWERS

  1. Canada

  2. The United States

  3. Australia

  4. Ireland

  5. New Zealand

  6. Jamaica

  7. The Bahamas

  8. Grenada

  9. Belize

Weekend on 02/02/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Do you speak English?

