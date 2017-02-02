Home / Entertainment /
Super Quiz: Do you speak English?
This article was published today at 1:52 a.m.
The largest (area) English-speaking country
The most populous English-speaking country
The world's sixth-largest country by area
It shares an island with part of the United Kingdom.
It is composed of two main islands.
The third-largest (area) island of the Greater Antilles
Its capital city is on the island of New Providence.
The United States invaded this island nation in 1983.
It was once known as British Honduras.
ANSWERS
Canada
The United States
Australia
Ireland
New Zealand
Jamaica
The Bahamas
Grenada
Belize
Weekend on 02/02/2017
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Do you speak English?
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Super Quiz: Do you speak English?
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.