Weekend Calendar

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. Mid-Southern Watercolorists, Feb. 10-April 15. Call for entries: Delta Exhibition, deadline March 10; first entry $20, additional entries $10 each. "Seeing the Essence" William E. Davis, through April 16. "Ansel Adams: Early Works," and "Herman Maril: The Strong Forms of Our Experience," through April 15. "For the Love of Bees: Works in Hot and Cold Wax," Catherine Rodgers, through March 19. "Art Together" for early stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. Works by Ron Almond, Shirley Anderson, Loren Bartnicke, Shelley Gentry, Louise Harris. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. (501) 690-2193.

BIG ROCK ON THE MAP LECTURE SERIES 11 a.m. Wednesday, Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. (501) 812-2324.

BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. "Arkansas Artists of Spectrum," through Saturday. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (501) 664-0030.

BUTLER CENTER FOR ARKANSAS STUDIES 401 President Clinton Ave. "Richard Leo Johnson: Once Was Lost," through March 31. Arkansas Committee Scholars Exhibit, through Feb. 10. "The American Dream Deferred: Japanese American Incarceration in WWII Arkansas," through June 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 918-3033.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH 509 Scott St. "The Watercolor Series of Kuhl Brown," through March 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, all day Sunday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Ladies and Gentlemen ... The Beatles!" through April 2. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd. Brian Madden and Marty Smith, through March 11. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.

GALLERY 221 Second and Center streets. "World View," Hanna Hinojosa, through March 1. "Satirical Specs'," through March 1. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 801-0211.

GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St., North Little Rock. "Landscape and Variable: Recent Works," William Dunlap, through Feb. 11; meet the artist, 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 664-2787.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "Eclectic Color: Diverse Colors for a Diverse World," Rex Deloney, through March 5. "A Diamond in the Rough: 75 Years of Historic Arkansas Museum," through February. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. February exhibit: "Ducks in Arkansas." Giclee drawing, 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. "Magnificent Me!" through April 23. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. "True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley," through early 2018. Permanent exhibits: 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday of the month. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

PINOT'S PALETTE 11525 Cantrell Road. Wine and painting. Variety of classes and hours. Cost: $15-$35. pinotspalette.com/pleasantridge or (501) 588-1661.

THEA FOUNDATION 401 Main St., North Little Rock. "The Thrill of It All," Michael Shaeffner, through Feb. 28; reception, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 379-9512.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. "I Wish I Would Have Hugged Them More," Carey Roberson, Feb. 26. "Sigh-fy," Haynes Riley, through March 3. "Burlesque Show," Bruce Reed, through Feb. 26. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 569-8977.

Around Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "The Art of Sammy Landers," through Feb. 17. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. (870) 245-7982.

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. "February exhibit," Brenda Morgan, through Feb. 28; reception: 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY Bradbury Art Museum, Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. "African American Women's Activism in Rural Arkansas," 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, presented by Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (870) 972-2567.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. Bayou Bartholomew Project Day, Feb. 11. "Bayou Bartholomew: In Focus Juried Photography Exhibit," through April 22. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 Main St., Springdale. "Possessions," Ben Edwards, through Wednesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (479) 751-5441.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. Bill of Rights Exhibit, through Feb. 25. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CENTER FOR ART & EDUCATION 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren. "Reconstructing the Arkansas Landscape," Jeannie Stone; "The Forest of Perception," Sean Fitzgibbon and Virmarie Depoyster, Friday-Feb. 25. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. art-ed.org or (479) 474-7767.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Seated Woman in Chemise, Pablo Picasso, through July. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

FEAST GALLERY 1495 S. Finger Road, Fayetteville. "Cowboy," through Feb. 18. Hours by appointment only. (501) 920-4386.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "Roots, Rhythm and Rock -- Music That Moved Fort Smith: Second Movement, 1945-1995," through June. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "Heartbreak in Peanuts," Feb. 15-April 16. Jason Sacran, Feb. 11. "Liv Fjellsol: Art says" through April 2. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; human models and studio space provided, bring materials. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: $15, children 6-12 $5. (501) 262-9606.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. "Landscape Love," Dolores Justus, Friday-Feb. 28; reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

LOCAL COLOR STUDIO GALLERY 275 Archibald Yell Blvd., Fayetteville. "Embedded Possibilities: Paintings by Kellie Lehr," Feb. 11-28; reception, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 11. Hours: 5:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. (479) 461-8761.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. "Creative Mind," contributions by black scientists and leaders, through Feb. 28. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. New artworks by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

OLD INDEPENDENCE REGIONAL MUSEUM 380 S. Ninth St., Batesville. Our Teams -- Our Pride, 2 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1:30-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $3; $2 senior citizens; $1 children. (870) 793-2121.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. "On Fields Far Away: Our Community During the Great War," through Sept. 23. Finders Keepers, 1 p.m. last Friday of the month. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154.

RUSSELL FINE ARTS GALLERY Henderson State University, 604 N. 12th St., Arkadelphia. "A Series of Explanations," Rita Henry, through Feb. 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (870) 230-5036.

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. "Brotherhood: Jason Sacran and John P. Lasater IV," today-March 29, reception 5-7 p.m. today. Visual and performing arts classes for grades K-12; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

211 CAFE 106 S.W. Second St., Bentonville. Meikel Church Collage Exhibit, through Feb. 20. Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. cafe211.com or (479) 366-0367.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS Baum Gallery, 201 Donaghey Ave, Conway. "Tripletta: A Show of Miniature Works by 46 Artists," "The Photography of Magdalena Sole," and "The Sculptural Works of Holly Laws," through Feb. 22. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. (501) 450-5793.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

BESS CHISUM STEPHENS COMMUNITY CENTER 12th and Cleveland streets. Little Rock Country Dancers, 6-8:30 p.m. second, third and fourth Sundays most months; lessons 6-7 p.m.; members $5, guests $6; littlerockcountrydancers.com, lrcd.president.2016@gmail.com or (501) 821-9353. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays; free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15, students with ID $7; blsdance.org, (501) 673-4090. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday; beginning swing-dance lessons (free with admission), 7-8 p.m.; members $4, guests $7; littlerockbopclub.com or (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 7-10 p.m. second Saturday of the month, $12, first visit $5. Latin and swing dance, lesson 7 p.m., dance 8-11 p.m. third and fifth Fridays, $13. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

Around Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE MERRY MIXERS 7 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month, Coronado Center, Hot Springs Village. Cost: $10, cash bar, season discount for members. (501) 915-8111.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, VFW, 2231 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67/167, Ward. Ward Country Playboys, 7 p.m. Fridays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Letters

Around Arkansas

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all who want to participate or listen. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers, listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

DAMIN SPRITZER ORGAN CONCERT 8 p.m. Friday, Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive. (501) 519-1256.

ERIC CHURCH 8 p.m. Saturday, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Tickets: $15-$85. (501) 975-9000.

AN EVENING OF OLD-TIME 7 p.m. Tuesday, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Everett Elam and Emily Phillips. Meet the artists reception will follow. (501) 753-4281.

FOR THE LOVE OF ART 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road. An all-star lineup of local musicians. artporter.org or (501) 492-9120.

FOUR SHILLINGS SHORT 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Tickets: $15, military $10, students $8. (501) 663-0634.

RACKENSACK FOLKLORE SOCIETY 7 p.m. first Monday of every month, Arkansas Arts Center, Ninth and Commerce streets. Folk music concerts. (501) 765-1131.

SHOOK TWINS 8 p.m. today, South on Main, 1304 Main St. Part of the Oxford American concert series. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $24-$34. metrotix.com or (800) 293-5949.

TABLE 28 Burgundy Hotel, 1501 Merrill Drive. Guitarist Michael Carenbauer, 6:30-9 p.m. every Saturday. (501) 224-2828.

Around Arkansas

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL 8 p.m. Feb. 11, Alma Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St., Alma. Tickets: $25-$42. almapac.org or (479) 632-2129.

CONWAY COMPOSERS GUILD 3 p.m. Sunday, 1610 Prince St., Conway. (501) 329-3501.

DANNY ELFMAN'S MUSIC FROM THE FILMS OF TIM BURTON 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St., Conway. Tickets: $30-$40, students and children $10. uca.edu/publicappearances or (501) 450-3265.

LIVE AT FIVE 5-7 p.m. first Friday of the month, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Jazz Band, Friday. Admission: members $5, nonmembers $10. (870) 536-3375.

RUSSIAN STRING ORCHESTRA 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Arkansas State University, Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Tickets: $6-$30. astate.edu/tickets or (870) 972-3471.

SPENCER'S CORNER 801 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Real Thing jazz trio, 7-10 p.m. first Friday of every month. (501) 624-4976.

VIENNA BOYS CHOIR 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. John's Episcopal Church, 625 Pecan St., Helena-West Helena. warfieldconcerts.com or (870) 338-8115.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ANTI-VALENTINE'S DAY PARTY 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. Free snacks and drinks provided. (501) 758-1720.

BOBBY'S BIKE HIKE TOURS 9-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, 400 President Clinton Ave. Tours of Little Rock landmarks. Includes food sampling. Tickets: 9 a.m. $9-$27.50, 11:30 a.m. $38.50-$50. (501) 613-7001.

CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY Sunday, Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 323 President Clinton Ave. Pint Nite all day with $3.50 pints and wings. (501) 372-8032.

CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. "All Politics Is National: The Rise of Negative Partisanship and Nationalization of U.S. House and Senate Elections in the 21st Century," Professor Alan Abramowitz, 6 p.m. Feb. 9. (501) 683-5299.

THE HEART'S BAZAAR 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, LISA Academy High School, 21 Corporate Hill Drive. Vendors selling clothing, jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, desserts. (501) 246-5853.

LANTERNS WINTER FESTIVAL 6 p.m. Feb. 10-12, Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road. Live entertainment, food, drink, games and more throughout the park's Butler Arboretum and inside the Lucy Lockett Cabe Festival Theatre. Tickets: $10, $5 children 6-12. (501) 821-7275.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older and children 1-12 $9.95. (501) 666-2406.

MAUMELLE GARDEN CLUB 6:30 p.m. first Thursday of the month, Maumelle Senior Services Center, 550 Edgewood Drive, Maumelle. Topics and speakers. (501) 349-7212.

PAIRING EVENTS Colonial Wine & Spirits, 11200 W. Markham St. Food and beer pairings. Super Bowl, 4-6 p.m. Friday. Valentine's Day, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. (501) 223-3120.

POE TRAVEL'S TRAVEL BAZAAR 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, The Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St. A day of exciting discussions about traveling and the hottest destinations from travel experts. (501) 376-4171.

RHEA LANA'S OF GREATER LITTLE ROCK noon-7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9 and 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 10, 612 N. J.P. Wright Loop Road, Jacksonville. (501) 499-0009.

SANDWICHING IN HISTORY noon Friday, Trapnall Hall, 423 E. Capitol Ave. A brief lecture and tour of the property. (501) 324-9880.

STONE'S THROW BREWING 402 E. Ninth St. New Brew Friday, 4-10 p.m. Fridays. Randall Beer Infusion, 4 p.m. Saturdays. Better With Beer Free Movie Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 244-9154.

WILDWOOD PARK FOR THE ARTS 20919 Denny Road. Wild Kids Cook, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 26, March 12; limited to 12 students per class, ages 8 and up; $55 per class. wildwoodpark.org or (501) 821-7275.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS FALLEN RIDERS BREAKFAST 9:15 a.m. first Saturday of the month, First Christian Church, 3911 S. Hazel St., Pine Bluff. Donations. (870) 247-2522.

COWBOY ACTION SHOOTING 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Frisco City, near Rogers. arkansasleadslingers.org or (479) 422-8554.

DISTINGUISHED LECTURE SERIES Benson Auditorium, Harding University, 900 Center St., Searcy. Ruby Bridges, the subject of Norman Rockwell's painting The Problem We All Live With, 7:30 p.m. today. harding.edu or (501) 279-4255.

LOVE A LITTLE, DREAM A LITTLE 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St. Pre-Valentine's Day arts and crafts sale by local artists. Proceeds benefit The Studio Theatre of Little Rock. (501) 374-2615.

PARDI GRAS 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Shipley Baking Co., 52 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. Drinks, music, Cajun dinner, auction. Tickets: $100 per person. (479) 783-7841.

TASTE OF N'AWLINS 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Grand Central Hotel and Taverne, 37 N. Main St., Eureka Springs. New Orleans food, jazz. (225) 405-9672.

UNIVERSITY OF THE OZARKS 7 p.m. Tuesday, 415 N. College Ave., Clarksville. Guest speaker: sports photographer Damian Strohmeyer. (479) 979-1433.

USED BOOK SALE 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 224 N. East Ave., Fayetteville. Donations welcome. (479) 442-7373.

Theater

Central Arkansas

BONNIE AND CLYDE Feb. 9-Feb. 19, The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinees. Tickets: $25; ages 65 and older, military and students $20; children 12 and under $15. (501) 374-2615.

THE LAUGHABLE LEGEND OF FANCYBEARD THE BULLY PIRATE Friday-Feb. 19, Arkansas Arts Center, MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. Show times: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $12.50. (501) 327-4000.

NAKED PEOPLE WITH THEIR CLOTHES ON through March 25, The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Show times: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets: $24, reservations recommended. thejointargenta.com or (501) 372-0205.

THE NERD through Feb. 18, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col. Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. (501) 562-3131.

Around Arkansas

DETROIT through Feb. 26, TheatreSquared, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets: $15-$45. (479) 443-5600.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS Feb. 10-12, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 Main St., Springdale. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15, children $10. acozarks.org or (479) 751-5441.

MOON OVER BUFFALO Feb. 10-18, Pocket Theatre, 170 Ravine St., Hot Springs. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10, children 12 and under $5. pockettheatre.com or (501) 623-8585.

VICKI LAWRENCE & MAMA: A TWO WOMAN SHOW 7:30 p.m. Saturday, East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, 1700 New Castle Road, Forrest City. Tickets: $39. eacc.edu or (870) 633-4480.

Auditions

Central Arkansas

DURING WIND AND RAIN 6-9 p.m. today-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Musical sides available. Sing song in style of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Jerome Kern or operetta and up-tempo ballad. Accompanist provided. Performance Dates: April 19-23. argentacommunitytheater.com or (501) 353-1443.

Around Arkansas

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY 7 p.m. Friday or 10:30 a.m. Saturday, mandatory dance audition 1-3 p.m. Saturday, South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. Prepare 1-minute comic monologue, song in style of show. Production dates: March 3-5 and March 9-11. Ages 8 and up. Audition packets at saac-arts.org. (870) 862-5474.

Clubs

Central Arkansas

CAJUN'S WHARF 2400 Cantrell Road. Jason, today. Some Guy Named Robb, Almost Infamous, Friday. Happy hour bands start at 5 or 5:30 p.m., headline bands at 9. Cover: $5 after 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; free Monday-Wednesday. (501) 375-5351.

THE JOINT 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Hogging the Mic (stand-up comedy), 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, $5. The Joint Venture comedy improv, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, $8. Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. (501) 372-0210.

THE LOONY BIN COMEDY CLUB 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road. Ladies Night, first Thursday of the month, free for women. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cover charge: Wednesday-Thursday $8, Friday-Saturday $12. loonybincomedy.com or (501) 228-5555.

THE REV ROOM 300 President Clinton Ave. Bob Marley Birthday Bash, 8 p.m. Saturday, $15. (501) 823-0090.

STICKYZ 107 River Market Ave. Musicians Showcase Semifinals, 8 p.m. today; $5, under 21 $10. Loxley, 9 p.m. Saturday, $7. (501) 372-7707.

