Newspaper carrier describes finding body of slain Arkansas clerk before 12-year-old arrested

The body of a store clerk who was allegedly shot by a 12-year-old was found by a newspaper carrier delivering her morning rounds, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

The boy faces charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery after 21-year-old Christa Shockley was found unresponsive on the floor of an E-Z Mart in Fourke around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police told the paper that a handgun was involved in the killing. The 12-year-old is not being identified in compliance with state law.

The Texarkana Gazette newspaper carrier, who asked not to be identified, discovered the body while making early morning deliveries.

"I could see her body on the entrance floor. She was laying on her back. There was no struggle at all," the carrier told the paper.

"My adrenaline was running. ... It was pretty rough. I called 911," she said.

"I finished my rounds afterward. It was hard to concentrate and keep my mind right."

Police were able to find the suspect relatively quickly after the investigation began, and the boy was arrested close to 8 a.m., the paper reported.

A prosecuting attorney told the paper that the boy was ordered detained by Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson at a hearing. He will return to court for another hearing Feb. 8.