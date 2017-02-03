2nd-quarter S. Carolina surge does trick

NO. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 75, NO. 25 KENTUCKY 63

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Alaina Coates had 20 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, and No. 4 South Carolina used an 18-point run in the second quarter to pull away from No. 25 Kentucky for a 75-63 victory Thursday night.

A'ja Wilson also scored 20 for South Carolina. Eager to rebound from Monday's upset loss at home to Tennessee, the Gamecocks succeeded by holding the Wildcats without a field goal for the final 6:41 of the second and outscoring them 22-8.

Coates matched her career high on the boards and Wilson grabbed nine rebounds as South Carolina (19-2, 9-1 SEC) beat Kentucky for the fourth consecutive time.

Allisha Gray added 11 points as the Gamecocks shot 50 percent and outscored Kentucky 34-20 in the paint.

Makayla Epps' 23 points led the Wildcats (15-8, 6-4), who shot 34 percent and lost their second consecutive.

The Wildcats stayed close for one quarter before going cold in a 2-for-15 second that included five turnovers that led to easy Gamecocks baskets. Rebounding already figured to be difficult against South Carolina's tall tandem, and that was reflected in a 40-29 deficit on the glass.

Other than a third-quarter technical for wildly striking Kentucky's Evelyn Akhator, fouls weren't an issue for the 6-foot-4 Coates or 6-5 Wilson as they made life tough for the Wildcats on both ends by shooting a combined 16 of 23. But it was Gray's eight points in the second that provided the boost that helped the Gamecocks break open the game by halftime.

South Carolina bounced back from its loss to Tennessee with a dominant road victory that should keep the Gamecocks in the top five. Kentucky's return to the Top 25 should be brief after its second consecutive loss.

In other games involving Top 25/SEC women's teams Thursday, Brionna Jones scored 17 points and added 14 rebounds, and No. 3 Maryland beat Purdue 85-70 for the Terrapins' 10th consecutive victory. Brianna Fraser had 18 points and six rebounds, Ieshia Small finished with 14 points and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 12 for Maryland (22-1, 10-0 Big Ten). Ashley Morrissette scored 14 points to lead Purdue (14-9, 5-4). Andreona Keys added 13 points and Dominique McBryde had 12. ... … Victoria Vivians scored 17 points and Chinwe Okorie added 16 to lead No. 5 Mississippi State (22-1, 8-1 SEC) to a 77-47 victory over Auburn (15-8, 5-4). The Bulldogs built a big lead early, lost most of it and then muscled their way back into control with a 17-0 stretch extending into the fourth quarter. … Shakayla Thomas scored 20 points to lead No. 6 Florida State to an 85-53 rout of Boston College for its eighth consecutive victory. Chatrice White added 13 points and Brittany Brown 10 for the Seminoles (21-2, 9-1 ACC). Thomas went 10 for 12 from the floor in 22 minutes of action. Mariella Fasoula scored 14 points and Kelly Hughes 13 for Boston College (8-15, 1-9). It was the Eagles’ ninth consecutive loss. … Arike Ogunbowale had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists and No. 7 Notre Dame pulled away after halftime to beat Virginia Tech 76-59. Kathryn Westbeld added 15 points for the Irish (21-3, 9-1 ACC). Chanette Hicks had 14 points and seven assists for the Hokies (16-6, 3-6). … Rebecca Greenwell scored 21 points, Lexi Brown added 13 and No. 15 Duke rolled to a 65-37 victory over Clemson. The Blue Devils (19-4, 7-3 ACC) opened the game with a 13-2 burst with Greenwell scoring six and Brown five. Jaia Alexander led the Tigers (12-11, 1-9) with 11 points. … Jessica Thomas scored 20 points, Adrienne Motley added 16 and No. 16 Miami used a dominant third quarter to defeat Wake Forest 79-56 and give Coach Katie Meier her 300th career victory. Miami (17-5, 6-4 ACC) shot 58 percent in the second half. Ariel Stephenson had 18 of her career-high 24 points at the half — including all nine in a 9-0 run — that helped Wake Forest (13-9, 4-5) reach halftime tied 31-31. … Miah Spencer’s floater at the buzzer lifted No. 19 North Carolina State (17-6, 6-3 ACC) to a 72-70 overtime victory over No. 9 Louisville (20-5, 7-3). The 5-foot-8 senior finished with 22 points on 11-of-17 shooting to lead the Wolfpack. …Sha’Keya Graves stole an inbound pass and scored with 2.2 seconds left, and Oakland beat No. 21 Green Bay 74-71. Mehryn Kraker had 24 points to lead the Phoenix (19-3, 10-1 Horizon League). Taylor Gleason scored 20 points and Graves finished with 10 for Oakland (12-10, 6-5). … Briana Day scored a career-high 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, and Brittney Sykes added 25 points to lead No. 24 Syracuse (16-7, 7-3 ACC) to a 94-65 victory over Pittsburgh (12-10, 3-6). … Jaime Nared scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to continue her recent surge as Tennessee defeated LSU 77-58 for its fourth consecutive victory. Mercedes Russell had 18 points and eight rebounds for Tennessee (15-7, 6-3 SEC). Raigyne Moncrief had 20 points and seven rebounds for LSU (15-7, 4-5).

