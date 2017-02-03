Arkansans: Prayer meals uplifting

WASHINGTON -- Arkansans who pray for the president got the chance Thursday to pray with the president and other world leaders.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., co-chairman of this year's National Prayer Breakfast, sat beside the new commander in chief, rising to welcome the audience and to introduce Vice President Mike Pence.

Hours later, at a prayer lunch, former U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor, D-Ark., dined with royalty, talking about Syrian refugees and Fulbright scholars with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Once the midday food had been consumed, waiters and cooks began preparing for a prayer dinner.

A large number of Arkansans traveled to the capital for the annual gathering, which drew guests from all 50 states and more than 140 countries.

Roughly 30 percent of this year's audience was Muslim, Boozman noted.

Calling the event a "prayer breakfast" is a little misleading, attendees say.

"It's many, many activities," said Peter Emanuel of Little Rock. "It's more like a two- or three-day event."

During that time, participants can worship, share testimonies, and network with lawmakers and business leaders.

The highlight, however, is the breakfast, which is typically attended by the president. Tickets, in past years, cost $175 each.

People of all faiths are invited, but it's an unmistakably Christian service. People listen to Scriptures, some music and a sermon. Visitors are encouraged to start prayer breakfasts of their own.

"You don't need anything fancy. You don't need a ballroom or a Capitol or even a chaplain. Just a meal, a few friends and the teaching of Jesus to get you started," Boozman told the crowd.

Afterward, Arkansans gave the gathering high marks.

"It was a great experience. ... Very uplifting, very encouraging," said Drew Stewart of Little Rock.

His wife, Rita Stewart, said she was impressed by the bipartisan nature of the event.

"The theme we heard over and over [was], 'We're not an R, we're not a D and we're not an I. We are people who love Jesus,'" she said.

Carolyn Slattery, who attended the event for the first time, said she'll have good news for her Bible study group when she returns to Little Rock.

"We've all been praying for our country constantly over the last year because of the election and everything. There's just been so much negativity. Everybody's so scared and fearful," she said. "This just gives you hope, coming to something like this and seeing so many people from all around the world ... united in prayer."

This was the 65th annual prayer breakfast. Every president since Dwight Eisenhower has participated.

Members of the weekly House and Senate prayer groups help organize the gathering.

For many of the politicians, Thursday's breakfast was a chance to meet people from around the world and reconnect with old acquaintances

Pryor sat with King Abdullah because they'd met each other at a previous breakfast that Pryor helped organize years ago.

The king had Queen Rania with him and seemed hopeful about the future, Pryor said.

"As you know, they live in a pretty tough neighborhood, but he sounded pretty upbeat and optimistic," the former senator said.

Boozman, who had invited Trump to attend, said his guest was gracious and "very gregarious."

"I think he really enjoyed the program, he enjoyed the music. He enjoyed the message," Boozman said, adding, "I think it was a very, very positive thing."

