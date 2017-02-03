Little Rock man's trip to pick up ex-girlfriend ends in carjacking, he tells police

A 20-year-old Little Rock man told officers his ex-girlfriend and two strangers stole his car Thursday morning while he was driving them around Little Rock, according to police.

The man told police that his ex-girlfriend, whom he identified as Nicole Prez, 32, called and asked him to pick her up in Scott, then asked him to drive her to Little Rock.

When the two stopped at an address on 65th Street, Prez and the victim picked up two white males, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim told police he drove the three passengers around Little Rock in his gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, and when he stopped at a stop sign around 4 a.m. Thursday, one of the strangers acted like he was pulling a gun out of his waistband, and the other opened the driver’s-side door of the car.

The one who opened the door told the victim to “get out of the car,” pushed him out of the vehicle, and the three drove away, authorities said.

The victim said he didn’t know where in Little Rock the carjacking happened, and after about two hours he flagged down officers and asked to use their phone.

He told police that the Chevrolet Malibu was his car, but he didn’t know the license plate number or to whom the vehicle was registered. The police report listed the Malibu as owned by a person who was not the victim.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.