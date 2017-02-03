Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 03, 2017, 4:44 p.m.

Arkansas man wins $250,000 off $10 ticket in state lottery

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:43 p.m.

michael-reed-of-swifton-in-jackson-county

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Michael Reed of Swifton in Jackson County

A Jackson County man has won $250,000 off a $10 instant game ticket in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, lottery officials said Friday.

Michael Reed of Swifton bought the winning $10 Ca$h Ba$h ticket at SNM Express, 1203 W. Parker Road in Jonesboro, according to a news release.

Reed, who first shared the news of his win with his wife, told officials he plans to use the money to pay off all of his debt.

