Arkansas man wins $250,000 off $10 ticket in state lottery
This article was published today at 4:43 p.m.
A Jackson County man has won $250,000 off a $10 instant game ticket in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, lottery officials said Friday.
Michael Reed of Swifton bought the winning $10 Ca$h Ba$h ticket at SNM Express, 1203 W. Parker Road in Jonesboro, according to a news release.
Reed, who first shared the news of his win with his wife, told officials he plans to use the money to pay off all of his debt.
