Home / Latest News /
Arkansas State University responds to petition wanting school to be sanctuary campus
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:40 p.m.
JONESBORO — Arkansas State University officials have responded to a petition that urged them to declare the school a sanctuary campus.
The Jonesboro Sun reported that the university issued a letter Thursday saying it won't declare itself one because it can't take risks that could put its students or employees at risk.
Similar efforts began nationwide after the election of President Donald Trump, who pledged to cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The program was started by former President Barack Obama to allow young people brought into the country illegally as children to stay and obtain work permits.
The Arkansas petition also asked officials to create a program that would provide free legal counsel and funding to such students and employees.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas State University responds to petition wanting school to be sanctuary campus
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.