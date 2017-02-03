Arkansas teen facing capital murder charge

A 17-year-old Carroll County boy has been charged with capital murder in the death of his autistic brother.

Joseph Ian Santiago was charged Wednesday in the Jan. 17 beating and stabbing death of Alex Santiago, 21.

After receiving a call Jan. 17, deputies went to a residence about 4 miles north of Berryville and found the man "with extensive trauma to his head and a sword sticking out of his mid-section," according to a redacted affidavit of probable cause from investigator Jerry Reddick with the Carroll County sheriff's office.

Alex Santiago was found lying face up on his back, according to the affidavit, and a baseball bat covered with blood was found near the body.

Deputies found Joseph Santiago in a bedroom watching television.

The affidavit stated that investigators interviewed him, at which time he "admitted killing his brother with the baseball bat and stabbing him with the sword."

Then Joseph Santiago took a shower, changed clothes and went to watch television, according to the affidavit.

The suspect also admitted to setting the family's mobile home on fire April 13, Reddick wrote.

"He stated that he had locked his brother in his room and then poured gasoline on the floor of his room and his parents' room and then set it on fire," according to the affidavit.

Besides capital murder, Joseph Santiago is also charged with attempted capital murder and arson.

He is being held at a juvenile-detention facility in a neighboring county, said Tony Rogers, the Carroll County prosecutor.

Metro on 02/03/2017