Bielema's TV show appealed to St. Louis DE

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and running backs coach Reggie Mitchell paid a visit to Lutheran North High School in St. Louis during the last week of the contact period in January to see defensive end Ronnie Perkins.

"I've been watching them for a long time," Perkins said. "I just like how Coach Bielema coaches and the way he runs his program. I could see myself being a part of that."

Perkins, 6-4, 250 pounds, has 21 scholarship offers from schools such as Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Iowa, Oregon and Wisconsin. He knew a good amount about Bielema because of the Being Bret Bielema reality show that aired on ESPNU.

"I liked the way he interacted with his players, and he treated everybody like family," Perkins said. "I just liked it."

He said the show increased his interest in Arkansas.

"It shows you the type of guy he is and shows I could be comfortable around him," Perkins said.

Perkins had 47 tackles, 3 sacks and a fumble recovery on defense last season. He also recorded 21 receptions for 353 yards and 7 touchdowns at tight end as a junior. As a sophomore, he made 85 tackles and 9 sacks along with 18 receptions for 248 yards and 8 touchdowns.

He also plays basketball for the school and averages 7.9 points while shooting 60 percent from the field. He credits basketball for his quickness coming off the line in football.

"That's what keeps me quick on my toes," Perkins said. "I feel quicker. I feel more agile."

Mitchell has recruited the St. Louis area for numerous years and is in the early stages of getting to know Perkins.

"We're still building a relationship," he said. "We talk from time to time. I'm going to visit for a spring practice."

There are several recruitment changes the NCAA is taking a look at, including one that would allow prospects to take official visits in the spring of their junior year instead of waiting until Sept. 1 of their senior year. If approved, the new rule would take effect in 2018.

Perkins, whose brother Ronnell is a safety at Missouri. isn't a big fan of the proposal.

"I like the way it is now in Sept. 1," Perkins said. "It would be way closer to my decision instead or taking one in the spring and then signing with a school next year."

Oklahoma, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M and Oregon are some of the other schools he's looking to visit.

"I'm going to do some games in the fall," he said.

McClellion sticks

Arkansas fended off Florida to secure the signature of cornerback Jarques McClellion on Wednesday.

The Gators extended a scholarship offer to McClellion on Tuesday, but he said the Hogs' loyalty and the home feel he got while on campus convinced him to stay with Arkansas.

McClellion, 6-0, 175, 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, of Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage also had offers from about 20 other schools such as Nebraska, Michigan State, Louisville, Stanford and Wisconsin.

American Heritage Coach Brad Tremper said McClellion staying true to Arkansas didn't surprise him.

"His parents brought him up right," Tremper said. "At the end of the day, he stayed committed to the team that wanted him the most. I think that comes through the way he was brought up. It says a lot about his character."

As a senior, he recorded 46 tackles, 1 forced fumble and defended 21 passes while giving up 2 completions. He also had 16 receptions for 512 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense.

McClellion has recorded 10.50 seconds in the 100 meters, 22.7 in the 200 and has long-jumped 25 feet, 9 inches.

"He's a kid that can pretty much run with anybody," Tremper said. "As good as he is as a defensive back, he maybe a better skill player. His receiving ability is ridiculous. You usually don't see that in a DB. He's definitely a ball hawk. He's long, lean, and he's a hitter."

Email Richard Davenport atrdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 02/03/2017