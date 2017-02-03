Business news in brief

Mortgage rate static week after budge

WASHINGTON -- Long-term U.S. mortgage rates barely budged this week, after marking their first increase of the year last week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate loans was unchanged from last week at an average 4.19 percent. That was still higher than a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 percent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.72 percent.

The average for a 15-year mortgage ticked up to 3.41 percent from 3.40 percent last week.

Mortgage rates surged in the weeks after President Donald Trump's election in early November. Investors in Treasury bonds bid yield rates higher because they believed his plans for tax cuts and higher spending on roads, bridges and airports will drive up economic growth and inflation.

But mortgage rates reversed course in the first week of the year, falling after nine straight weeks of increases.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week. The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1 percent of the loan amount.

The average fee for a 30-year mortgage rose this week to 0.5 point from 0.4 point. The fee on 15-year loans also increased to 0.5 point from 0.4 point.

-- The Associated Press

American Airlines opens Havana office

HAVANA -- American Airlines formally opened an office in Havana on Wednesday, and an executive said the company will move ahead with its plans for Cuba despite uncertainty over what President Donald Trump's administration will mean for relations.

The inauguration came two months after American Airlines flew the first scheduled commercial flight from the United States to Havana in more than 50 years. Several airlines had begun routes to other Cuban cities earlier, and before that there were costly charter flights.

The U.S. company said the flight and the office reflected the company's commitment to doing business on the island after President Barack Obama initiated detente with Cuba. Obama's successor has criticized that move, and he tweeted before his inauguration that he might "terminate" detente between the U.S. and Cuba.

"We cannot speculate about what [Trump's] next step will be, but I can assure you that we are moving our machine forward," said Galo Beltran, the Cuba manager for American Airlines. "You are a witness to the investment and how important Cuba is to American as a U.S. entity doing business."

Beltran said the airline is scheduling 13 daily flights from Miami and Charlotte, N.C., to the Cuban cities of Havana, Camaguey, Cienfuegos, Holguin, Santa Clara and Varadero.

A half-dozen airlines have received authorization from the U.S. government to fly to Cuba.

-- The Associated Press

Ferrari aims to boost profit with new cars

Ferrari NV plans to increase profit by at least 8 percent this year with more special-edition cars such as the $2.1 million LaFerrari Aperta, which helped revenue and earnings reach records in 2016.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2017 will increase to more than $1.02 billion from the $950 million posted last year, the Italian manufacturer said Thursday in a statement.

Ferrari, which first sold shares to the public in late 2015 before its spinoff from Italian-U.S. automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, is seeking to increase profit by offering top-priced, limited-production sports cars while widening its appeal with more affordable models such as the four-seat GT4Lusso.

The company plans to raise annual production to 9,000 cars by 2019, compared with 8,014 deliveries in 2016. It expects to sell about 8,400 vehicles this year.

-- Bloomberg News

Airlines seek Tillerson chat in Gulf feud

The three biggest U.S. airlines asked for a meeting with new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to discuss their long-held contention that billions of government subsidies enable the Persian Gulf carriers to compete unfairly for passengers.

Emirates, Qatar Airways Ltd. and Etihad Airways PJSC are receiving help from their governments that undermines "the basic principles of fair and open competition that are the foundation" of air treaties that regulate service between countries, according to a letter signed by the chief executives of American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Continental Holdings Inc.

"The subsidies allow the Gulf carriers to operate without concern for turning a profit, unlike U.S. airlines, and therefore focus entirely on stripping market share and driving out competition," according to the letter signed by American's Doug Parker, Delta's Ed Bastian and United's Oscar Munoz. "The subsidy-enabled capacity dumping by the Gulf carriers has nearly eliminated U.S. carrier service to the Middle East and India."

The U.S. airlines have long pushed the federal government to open discussions with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates over the issue of subsidies, which the U.S. companies allege to be more than $50 billion.

-- Bloomberg News

Daimler, Nissan reassess Mexico project

Daimler AG and Nissan Motor Co. are re-examining the scope of collaboration at their planned Mexican factory that's set to make Mercedes-Benz and Infiniti cars.

Daimer and Nissan are building a $1 billion plant together in Aguascalientes that's scheduled to start rolling out Nissan Infiniti luxury models this year, and Mercedes compact vehicles starting in 2018. While Mercedes' intentions remain on track -- despite the threat of U.S. import duties on cars made south of the border -- the extent of the collaboration is under review.

"There have been question marks about our efforts for a joint compact platform," Daimler Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said at the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany. "We're in the process of looking at whether we'll use a shared platform or components or not in the end."

Daimler and Nissan have developed and produced vehicles together since 2010 to better compete with larger rivals such as Volkswagen.

-- Bloomberg News

