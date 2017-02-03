City gives Uber its approval

HOUSTON -- Anybody using Uber in Houston during Super Bowl week can thank the big game for their ride.

Up until a couple of months ago, it was unclear if the popular ride-hailing service would be helping shuttle many of the more than 1 million people expected to take part in Super Bowl-related activities in the host city.

Uber had threatened to leave Houston ahead of the festivities, insisting various city regulations, including fingerprint background checks of drivers, were too burdensome and prevented drivers from working.

Houston officials and Uber reached a compromise in November, keeping the service in the city through at least through the Super Bowl. But the dispute highlights the ongoing debate many cities across the country have had with the app over how to balance sufficient regulation and public safety.

Kyle Chank, director of transportation and operations with the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee, said organizers are "definitely glad" Uber will be one of transportation choices for people.

"The clientele that's coming to the Super Bowl, they expect to use their Uber app to help get them around the city," he said. "It represents a much-needed [transportation] alternative."

Be on lookout

NFL and law enforcement officials say fans can tell if they are buying real Super Bowl tickets by checking for the heat-sensitive logos.

On the front of each ticket is a full polymer graphic that is raised and the back features a true color security label with Houston's skyline and the Super Bowl logo. The final security feature is a graphic on the lower portion of the back of each ticket which is printed with thermochromic ink. The HTX logo and the NRG Stadium image will fade when heat is applied and will return when the heat source is removed.

"Every year we see fans arrive at the stadium on game day only to be turned away at the gate having bought counterfeit tickets," NFL senior counsel Michael Buchwald said Thursday. "The quality of counterfeit tickets can be quite sophisticated but no matter how real the tickets may look a fake ticket will not get you into the game on Sunday. That's why we strongly discourage fans from buying tickets from any suspicious sources."

Tickets for life

A Wichita, Kan., man said his phone has been "blowing up" since he won a Bud Light promotion giving him Super Bowl tickets for life.

The Wichita Eagle reported that it all began around Christmas when Lyle Randa, 52, made a quick beer run. The 30-pack he purchased contained a gold can that allowed him to enter a drawing.

Six other contestants won a pair of season tickets to their favorite team for the 2017-18 NFL season. But only Randa's gold can was the Willy Wonka golden ticket for a lifetime of Super Bowl attendance for two -- up to 51 years from now.

Randa said he plans to put the gold can in a shadow box along with all his Super Bowl tickets. He described what happened as "bright-lights-kind-of-crazy."

All-inclusive

Lady Gaga said she hopes her Super Bowl halftime show will celebrate "inclusion" and the "spirit of equality" during a time of national division.

"This performance is for everyone. I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that's watching will never forget," she said in a press conference Thursday in Houston.

Gaga wouldn't reveal what songs she would sing, how many costumes she'll wear or any staging details, but promised a "tremendously athletic" show and no reappearance of her infamous meat dress.

She also said there wouldn't be any wardrobe malfunctions -- like Janet Jackson's infamous moment at the last Super Bowl held in Houston in 2004.

"Everything is going to be nice and tight," Gaga said. "I wouldn't worry about that."

Union talks safety

The NFL players’ union will be making a push for improved equipment and for more consistent compliance with the concussion protocol.

At their annual Super Bowl news conference Thursday, the NFL Players Association also insisted there will be no extension of the 10-year labor agreement signed in 2011, although it would be open to a renegotiation before that deal expires.

“There’s a need to up the research and what sort of equipment we can look at,” said Bengals offensive tackle Eric Winston, the union president. “A new helmet, a new design to the helmet? It seems like the medical has come so far and with changing rules it has come a long way, but it doesn’t seem we have with helmets and shoulder pads.”

Winston also expressed concern about how the concussion protocols are administered, and several union members pointed out the Matt Moore situation.

Miami’s backup quarterback was bleeding from the mouth yet allowed to return to the playoff game at Pittsburgh last month. The concussion protocol wasn’t strictly followed, the league and union determined.

“We have to work with the teams because there has to be better adherence to the concussion protocol,” he said. “There were a handful of times we investigated and that’s too many. We have to get those numbers down to zero.”

Brady's mom ill

Tom Brady hopes his mother will be in the stands on Super Bowl Sunday despite dealing with an undisclosed health issue.

The New England Patriots quarterback acknowledged Wednesday that his mother Galynn Brady has been ill. He didn't provide any details.

"It's personal with my family, and I'm just hoping everyone's here on Sunday to share in a great experience. But it has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things and you know my family has always been a great support system for me and hopefully we can make everyone happy on Sunday."

Brady got choked up talking about his father during media night Monday, and he said Tuesday that his mother had not been able to attend any games this season. On Wednesday, he confirmed that his mother has been ill.

Though he isn't sure if she'll be able to make the game, he acknowledged how much it will mean to him if she is in the stands Sunday as the Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons.

"It's a special moment," Brady said. "It's always been that way. I think this year is -- it will be as special as it's ever been."

Atlanta vs. New England

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central on Sunday (Fox)

WHERE NRG Stadium, Houston LINE New England by 3

LAST MEETING New England won 30-23 in 2013

Sports on 02/03/2017