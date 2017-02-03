Ex-boyfriend broke into Little Rock house, stole Victoria's Secret lotion, woman tells police

A woman told Little Rock police that she believed her ex-boyfriend broke into her house Thursday morning and stole her Victoria’s Secret lotion.

The 30-year-old victim said that the lights were on inside and sink faucets were running when she arrived home in the 7900 block of Eagle Drive on Little Rock’s south side.

Two windows had been broken: one in a bedroom that had been damaged but did not appear to be a point of entry and a bathroom window too small for someone to fit through, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The burglary reportedly happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, and a call was made to police at 3:26 p.m.

The woman told authorities that her ex-boyfriend had reportedly stolen televisions in the past and that police had responded to “so many incidents” at the house.

At one point, her ex-boyfriend had belongings inside the residence, she said but his items were given back to him earlier that day.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.