Florida bulldozes troubled Missouri

NO. 24 FLORIDA 93, MISSOURI 54

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Chris Chiozza notched the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 24 Florida dominated woeful Missouri 93-54 on Thursday night.

Chiozza joined the exclusive club when he dished to Devin Robinson for a three-pointer with 31 seconds remaining. Equally impressive: The Gators tied a school record by winning their third consecutive game by at least 30 points.

Coming off lopsided victories at LSU (106-71) and at Oklahoma (84-52), Florida wasted no time putting Mizzou in a huge hole. The Gators led 12-2, 18-3, 30-6 and 48-18 in the first half while building a 31-13 rebounding advantage. Coach Mike White's team did little wrong for the third consecutive outing and looked more than ready for No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday night.

The only suspense was whether Chiozza would join Nick Calathes and Corey Brewer in Florida's recent triple-double club. Calathes and Brewer are the only Florida players to accomplish the feat since 1997.

Canyon Barry scored 17 points to lead Florida. KeVaughn Allen added 15, and Kasey Hill chipped in 11 points.

Terrence Phillips led Missouri with 14 points as the Tigers reached the halfway point to SEC futility.

Mizzou lost its 13th in a row -- tying the longest streak in program history -- and its 14th consecutive in league play. The Tigers also lost their 31st consecutive road game.

The last team to go winless in SEC play was Georgia Tech in the 1953-54 season. Missouri looks capable of joining the Yellow Jackets, especially considering five of its last six losses have been by double digits.

White should get a better feel for his team against the Wildcats. The Gators had a lengthy team meeting after losing to Vanderbilt in Gainesville and have been on a tear since.

The last time they won three in a row by 30 points was in 2006, but those came against Western Kentucky, Prairie View and Chattanooga -- and with help from three future NBA lottery picks who won back-to-back national championships. Al Horford, Corey Brewer and Joakim Noah also helped Florida accomplish the feat in 2004 against Sam Houston State, Eastern Kentucky and Georgia Southern.

The Tigers have a young team that includes six sophomores and four freshmen -- and remain on NCAA probation -- but what they did at Florida has to be concerning for third-year Coach Kim Anderson. They were overmatched from the opening tip and showed little, if any, fight after digging a huge hole early.

The Gators are hard to figure out. They rebounded well following those lackluster performances against South Carolina and Vanderbilt, but are winless in four games against ranked teams (Gonzaga, Duke, Florida State and the Gamecocks). That makes Saturday's game against the Wildcats that much more important for White's team.

In another game involving a Top 25 men’s team Thursday, Allonzo Trier scored 18 points and No. 5 Arizona roared to life in the second half to defeat Oregon State 71-54. Dusan Ristic had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (21-2, 10-0), who have won 15 consecutive games. Stephen Thompson Jr. had 16 points and five steals and Drew Eubanks added 12 points for the Beavers (4-19, 0-10).

SOUTHLAND MEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 107,

NORTHWESTERN (LA.) ST. 97

Central Arkansas snapped a five-game losing streak by scoring a season-high 107 points in a victory Thursday over Northwestern (La.) State at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Bears (5-18, 4-6 Southland) took the lead for good on Tanner Schmit’s layup with 14:04 remaining for a 64-62 lead. The advantage grew to 10, but Northwestern State (9-11, 3-6) cut it to 98-95 on Ishmael Lane’s jumper with 2:22 left. Mathieu Kamba responded with a three-point play, and the Devils never threatened again.

Jordan Howard scored a game-high 33 points for the Bears on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. Derreck Brooks had 22 points, Kamba 16, Darraja Parnell 12 and Jeff Lowery 11 for the Bears, who shot 36 of 64 (56.3 percent) from the floor and 11 of 25 (44 percent) from three-point range.

Sports on 02/03/2017