IMAGES: New development, entertainment district pitched for North Little Rock near Broadway Bridge

A mixed-use development and entertainment district is proposed for more than 5 acres of land at the foot of the Broadway Bridge in North Little Rock, officials announced Friday.

The development, dubbed the Argenta Waterfront District, is planned to include residential units, office space, a hotel, restaurants and retail, commercial real estate firm Newmark Grubb Arkansas said in a news release Friday announcing the sale of the land from North Little Rock's Public Building Authority.

J. Fletcher Hanson III, principal and executive managing member of Newmark Grubb Arkansas said the plans developed during the Broadway Bridge work.

Todd Larson, executive director of the North Little Rock Economic Development Corporation, called the proposed development a "fantastic plan."

"Our City Government and the Economic Development Corporation look forward to helping make this vision a reality," he said in the release.

