Little Rock police plan live question-and-answer session on Facebook

The Little Rock Police Department plans to hold a Facebook Live question-and-answer session Tuesday morning.

Chief Kenton Buckner will host the event from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The department said on Facebook that the purpose of the session is to answer “all of your questions and concerns regarding LRPD in 2017.”

Buckner plans to answer citizens’ questions about local crime, working for the department and how police handle investigations, according to the social media post.

Citizens can email their questions ahead of time to vbrown@littlerock.gov or ask them during the live stream.