LR woman charged in guard's stabbing

A woman accused of stabbing a security guard with a pen at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock was arrested Thursday afternoon, police reported.

An off-duty officer was working at the hospital at 9601 Baptist Health Drive when he saw security guards trying to escort Trillus Smith, 21, to a room, an arrest report said. Smith was reportedly "agitated" and struggled against the guards. She then stabbed one of the guards in the neck with a pen, according to the report.

More information on the attack wasn't immediately available.

Smith was charged with second-degree battery. She was also later charged with second-degree criminal mischief and aggravated assault. Police said she tried to bite an officer and damaged the emergency lights on a patrol car after she was arrested.

Smith, of Little Rock, was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.

LR gunshot victim tracked to hospital

A Little Rock man was treated for a wrist injury at a hospital after an altercation at a gas station Wednesday night, police said.

Police went to the Mapco gas station at 8818 Kanis Road about 10:50 p.m. after getting multiple calls about gunfire, officer David Moore wrote in a report.

Authorities did not find any blood or shell casings at the scene, Moore wrote. Police reviewed security footage, which showed a gray 2008 Honda Accord sitting at one of the gas pumps while a silver 2011 Chevrolet Camaro pulled up nearby, the report said.

A gunman is seen on the video getting out of the Camaro and approaching the Accord, the report said. The video shows the man then walk back toward his car before firing a gun at the other vehicle, Moore wrote. Both cars reportedly then sped from the scene.

A 34-year-old with a gunshot wound on his wrist was found at Arkansas Children's Hospital, Moore wrote.

No suspects were named on the report.

Robbed at gunpoint by friend, boy says

A teenager told police that he was robbed by a newly made friend when the two met at his house in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood.

The 17-year-old boy said he made arrangements via a text message to see the friend, known to him as "Kam," shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 500 block of Midland Street.

When Kam arrived at the residence, the teen said, he and a person unknown to the victim, identified as black and under the age of 18, entered the home and walked to a bedroom.

The teen told officers that he asked Kam, "What's been going on?"

Kam then reportedly replied, "Nothing, 'bout to hit a lock," before pulling a black handgun from his waistband and pointing it at the teen, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The gunman told the teen that he was lying when he denied having any money, police said, adding that the boy then handed over $75.

The victim said Kam left with the money after being assured that he would not get bitten by dogs at the home.

"If your dogs bite me when I'm leaving, I'm gonna shoot them," the robber reportedly said.

Kam and the teen had known each other for about a week, and the victim had previously been to the robber's house with another friend, the report notes.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 02/03/2017