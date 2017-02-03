Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 03, 2017, 4:14 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Man fatally injured operating wood chipper, officials say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:06 p.m.

LEBANON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say a man was fatally injured operating a wood chipper in Hunterdon County.

Officials say 24-year-old Hayden Balboa of Washington Township owned a landscaping company and was working at a home in Lebanon Township when the accident occurred Thursday.

Prosecutors say the death appears to be accidental.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man fatally injured operating wood chipper, officials say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online