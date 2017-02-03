Home / Latest News /
Man fatally injured operating wood chipper, officials say
By The Associated Press
LEBANON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say a man was fatally injured operating a wood chipper in Hunterdon County.
Officials say 24-year-old Hayden Balboa of Washington Township owned a landscaping company and was working at a home in Lebanon Township when the accident occurred Thursday.
Prosecutors say the death appears to be accidental.
