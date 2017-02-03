Fired 511 in month, Wal-Mart tells city

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. laid off 511 employees from its Bentonville headquarters in January, Bentonville Mayor Bob McCaslin said Thursday. Wal-Mart declined to comment.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that about 1,000 layoffs would occur nationwide before Jan. 31, but the company would not confirm the exact number affecting Arkansas.

McCaslin said that Michael Lindsey, Wal-Mart's director of public affairs and government relations, called to inform him off the layoffs about 8 a.m. on Jan. 20, the day the layoffs began.

Because of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a company with more than 100 employees is required to notify the local government authority of a "mass layoff" that affects a certain number of full-time workers at an employment site during any 30-day period.

A Jan. 24 notification-act filing in California confirmed that Wal-Mart's e-commerce division laid off 174 employees across departments in two California locations.

-- Emma N. Hurt

Ex-CEO's severance noted in SEC filing

Former USA Truck Chief Executive Officer Randy Rogers will receive severance pay of one year's salary, $425,000, plus a lump sum payment of $120,000 and $30,000 in moving expenses, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

James Reed, USA Truck's former chief financial officer, is now president and CEO. His annual pay was raised $100,000 to $400,000.

USA Truck announced the leadership changes Monday.

Jim Craig now is executive vice president and chief commercial officer in addition to his previous role as president of the brokerage division. He also received a raise from $300,000 to $350,000, plus a $150,000 bonus, some of which requires him to remain at the company until July 2018.

-- Emma N. Hurt

11 issues shed value as index drops 0.04

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, fell 0.04 to 357.77 Thursday.

"Equities posted a small gain as the real estate and utilities sectors outperformed in advance of today'smonthly payroll data for January," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Eleven stocks declined and seven advanced.

Total volume for the index was 25.5 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 02/03/2017