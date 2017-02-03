Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock police responding to robbery at Regions Bank branch
This article was published today at 6:19 p.m.
The North Little Rock Police Department is responding to a bank robbery.
On social media, the agency said shortly after 6 p.m. that it was en route to the Regions Bank branch at 4900 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: North Little Rock police responding to robbery at Regions Bank branch
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.