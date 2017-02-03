GOLF

Tiger's rough start

Missing fairways, missing greens and piling up the putts, Tiger Woods got off to a rough start at the Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday. The 14-time major winner finished the first round at 5-over 77, failing to record even one birdie at Emirates Golf Club. "I left probably about 16 putts short. I just couldn't get the speed of these things," said Woods, a two-time champion. He finished the day in a tie for 121st, 12 shots behind first-round leader Sergio Garcia (65). Woods started on the 10th hole and hit only 10 fairways and 11 greens in regulation. He needed 33 putts to complete his round. Strong wind is forecast for today, making the prospect of picking up some strokes in the second round difficult. The back injuries which sidelined him for more than a year didn't flare up on Thursday. "I wasn't in pain at all. I was just trying to hit shots and I wasn't doing a very good job," he said. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 70 and is tied for 25th. Play was suspended about 6 p.m. local time because of bad light. At least six players had not finished their rounds.

Kuchar leads by 1

Matt Kuchar eagled the par-5 13th and added two late birdies and a big par save on the par-3 16th hole Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open at Scottsdale, Ariz. Kuchar shot a 7-under 64 in perfect afternoon conditions at TPC Scottsdale for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Brendan Steele. The crowd was estimated at 103,420 on the fan-friendly stadium layout. Kuchar made a 20-foot eagle putt on the 13th, and ran in a 6-footer for birdie on the par-5 15th. He got up-and-down for par from the left bunker on the triple-deck stadium 16th, making a 12-foot putt, and chipped to inches from the front fringe on the short par-4 17th to set up his final birdie in the bogey-free round. Matsuyama had a bogey-free round in the morning. Last year, he beat Rickie Fowler in a playoff. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-under 69 and is tied for 28th. Bryce Molder (Conway) had a 3-over 74.

BASKETBALL

Coach K's return

Mike Krzyzewski said he is returning this weekend to coach his Duke Blue Devils. The Hall of Fame coach made the announcement Thursday night on his weekly radio show that he will make his return Saturday against Pittsburgh after back surgery kept him out for four weeks. His return falls in line with the four-week timeline the school projected when his leave of absence was announced Jan. 2. Duke (17-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) went 4-3 with associate head coach Jeff Capel running the team in Krzyzewski's absence. The No. 21 Blue Devils won two road games in 48 hours -- at Wake Forest and at No. 20 Notre Dame -- after losing three of their first five games without the winningest men's coach in Division I history.

Magic to advise Lakers

Magic Johnson is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers organization as an adviser to owner Jeanie Buss. The Lakers announced the reunion Thursday with Johnson, one of the most beloved players in franchise history. Johnson will assist Buss "in all areas of basketball and business," according to the team. Buss' brother, Jim, currently runs the Lakers' basketball operations with general manager Mitch Kupchak, but the Lakers are in the midst of their fourth consecutive terrible season during the longest playoff drought in franchise history. Johnson will report directly to Jeanie Buss, according to the Lakers. He was an honorary vice president of the Lakers until last year. Johnson has enjoyed successful careers in business and broadcasting. He is a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, among other endeavors.

BASEBALL

A-Rod to train Yanks

Alex Rodriguez will be back in pinstripes for spring training. Owner Hal Steinbrenner said Thursday the Yankees' $21 million instructor intends to show up for two separate stints in Tampa. A-Rod agreed to end the playing portion of his Yankees' career last August and was given an official farewell in the Bronx with the 2017 season still left on his 10-year, $275 million contract. After helping out in the instructional league last September, Rodriguez received high praise for his TV work during the playoffs. Beyond spring training, however, Steinbrenner said there are no firm plans for A-Rod yet. "I just love when he's down at the (minor league complex), working with the (Gleyber) Torres and the (Jorge) Materos of the world, and I think he loves it too," Steinbrenner said. "But he's always welcome in the Bronx, he knows that, in whatever role he wants. We have not gotten past March yet."

HOCKEY

Leaders hold Olympic meet

Two people familiar with the gathering said key decision-makers are meeting today regarding the NHL's participation in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. A person, who spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an announcement was not made about the development, said the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation requested the meeting. The person said IOC President Thomas Bach, IIHF President Rene Fasel, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players Association Executive Director Don Fehr will gather to discuss the 2018 Games for the first time. Fasel has met with Bettman and Fehr, trying to make sure the best hockey players in the world compete in a sixth consecutive Olympics. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said last weekend league owners are leaning against it. "If the status quo remains, I don't expect us to be in the Olympics," Daly said during last weekend's All-Star break. The NHL has been the only professional sports league that pauses its season to allow its athletes to participate in the Olympics.

Ex-Wisconsin coach dies

Jeff Sauer, who led Wisconsin to two men's hockey NCAA titles, has died. He was 73. Friend Bill Brophy said Sauer died Thursday at University Hospital in Madison after battling pancreatic cancer. Sauer coached Wisconsin for 30 years, from 1982 to 2002. In his first year, he led Wisconsin to the national championship in 1983. He followed with another NCAA title in 1990. Sauer, who grew up in St. Paul, Minn., led the Badgers to 489 victories. The Badgers also won two WCHA regular-season titles under Sauer and five WCHA playoff crowns. He previously spent 11 years at his alma mater Colorado College. Sauer was named head of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team in 2011. He also was associated with the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association.

SOCCER

Contract talks resume

Contract talks between the women's national team and the U.S. Soccer Federation have resumed after the players' union retained a new lawyer. U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said Thursday the union is being represented in collective bargaining by Mady Gilson of Bredhoff & Kaiser. The players parted ways in December with attorney Rich Nichols, who had been executive director of the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association since late 2014. At a news conference Thursday announcing A&E Networks purchase of a stake in the National Women's Soccer League, Gulati said he was encouraged by progress in talks for a collective bargaining agreement to replace the deal that expired Dec. 31. "The tone is just completely different, and everyone wants to get a deal done. The players want to play. We want to have a fair CBA, so I have no doubt we'll get a deal done," he said.

