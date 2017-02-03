Police identify 2 killed in wrong-way crash in west Little Rock

Police on Friday identified the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in west Little Rock earlier this week.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, Little Rock Police Department spokesman, said Brittany Schock, 23, of Little Rock and Corey Box, 30, of Stuttgart died in the wreck Monday night.

The head-on collision occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on a one-way, westbound overpass on Financial Centre Parkway, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Box’s Dodge Ram was going the wrong way on the overpass when it collided with Schock’s white Nissan Cube while she exited Interstate 630, police said. Police believe Schock’s Nissan caught fire after the impact.

The two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman and a 4-year-old child also in the pickup at the time of the crash were taken to a local hospital, McClanahan said. Their conditions were not known Friday.