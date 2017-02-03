Police: Little Rock woman stabbed hospital security guard in neck with pen

A woman accused of stabbing a security guard with a pen at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock was arrested Thursday afternoon, police reported.

An off-duty officer was working at the hospital at 9601 Baptist Health Drive when he saw security guards trying to escort Trillus Smith, 21, to a room, an arrest report said. Smith was reportedly "agitated" and struggled against the guards. She then stabbed one of the guards in the neck with a pen, according to the report.

More information on the attack wasn't immediately available.

Smith was charged with second-degree battery. She was also later charged with second-degree criminal mischief and aggravated assault. Police said she tried to bite an officer and damaged the emergency lights on a patrol car after she was arrested.

Smith, of Little Rock, was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.