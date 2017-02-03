AT THE POST

DAY 12 of 57
THURSDAY’S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,750
THURSDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $1,865,695
THURSDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $206,916
THURSDAY’S PICK 5 $4,117.30
FRIDAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:50 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Palm Beach, 6 p.m. (greyhounds); Daytona Beach, 6:25 p.m. (greyhounds); Sam Houston, 7:10 p.m.; Southland, 8:30 p.m. (greyhounds).
THURSDAY’S STARS
Geovanni Franco had a good close to Thursday, winning the sixth and ninth races. In the sixth race, he rode Langdarma to a 4-length victory over Rank. Langdarma’s winning time in the 1 1/16-mile race was 1:45.16 and paid $13.60, $7.60 and $5.20. In the ninth race, Franco rode Explosive Candy to a maiden victory by 2½ lengths over Elevenpoint River. Explosive Candy’s winning time in the 6-furlong race was 1:13.84 and paid $10.60, $5.40 and $4.60.
APPREHENDER RETURNS
Ivan Fallunovalot isn’t the only two-time King Cotton Stakes winner entered in the $125,000 race for older sprinters Saturday at Oaklawn. Apprehender won the 6-furlong King Cotton in 2013 and 2014 for trainer Chris Richard. Now with trainer Gene Jacquot, Apprehender, an 8-year-old Posse gelding, bids for a record third King Cotton victory, facing, among others, twotime defending champion Ivan Fallunovalot. “I think we have a good shot,” Jacquot said during training hours Thursday morning. “There’s speed in the race, and he’ll come running.” Apprehender exits a runner-up finish, beaten 2¾ lengths by Whitmore, in a Jan. 15 second-level allowance/optional claiming sprint. The final time of 1:08.81 marked the fastest 6 furlongs ever run in January at Oaklawn. Only a few months earlier, Jacquot said Iowa owners John and Christine Robson were considering retiring Apprehender, who has bankrolled $456,869 off an 8-9-6 record from 31 lifetime starts. Jacquot’s response: Why? “He’s just getting good again,” Jacquot said. “They asked me, ‘Would you take him and give him a good home as a lead pony?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, but I want to run him.’ ”
Making Plans
Trainer Scott Young said Thursday that he plans to start lightly raced Jerrid in a Feb. 18 entry-level allowance/optional claiming race rather than the Grade III $500,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 20. In his 3-year-old and two-turn debut, Jerrid finished second, beaten 2 lengths by Chief Know It All in a first-level allowance/optional claimer Friday at a mile. “We’d like to try and make the Southwest, but I think he still needs a bit more experience before the tougher races,” Young said. Jerrid broke his maiden at 6½ furlongs Dec. 2 at Remington Park.
Information for this report contributed by Oaklawn Media reports and Democrat-Gazette Press Services
Print Headline: AT THE POST
