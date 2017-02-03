Prep recruits now a priority for ASU

A 27-player recruiting class unveiled Wednesday by Arkansas State was done with a "free-agency" approach, Coach Blake Anderson said, and cobbled together by players with multiple levels of experience.

A "transitional recruiting class," Anderson called it, one designed to fill starting spots as well as build depth.

It might also be the last class like it for ASU.

At a fan event Thursday at the ASU system office in Little Rock, Anderson went over highlight videos of most of ASU's signees. Some of the players arrived in August and spent last season with the Red Wolves; some arrived in January and are ready for spring practice; others won't enroll until the summer.

This class was put together to address immediate needs along the offensive line and in the defensive backfield.

Anderson hopes that by next year, ASU's roster numbers are at a point where the Red Wolves can recruit mostly high school players for depth, rather than transfers for starting spots.

"I think next year's class is the first true opportunity to kind of get away from it," Anderson said. "We're a year away from starting to stabilize the roster and change the way we're trying to recruit a little bit, where the one, two or three JUCO guys are true difference-makers and then developing high school kids."

Of ASU's 27 signees, 14 of them are junior college transfers and two are transfers from FBS teams. It's possible that when ASU opens the season Sept. 2 at Nebraska that all five starters on the offensive line, two safeties and three defensive linemen could be players announced in Wednesday's list.

Anderson wants to change the approach soon.

"We've spent the last three years in free-agency mode, filling all kinds of holes," he said. "On paper right now, as you look at next year, we'll take 25 in the class. I would say three quarters of that or more should be high school developmental talent. That's what we want it to be.

"It still needs to be a mixture where we're taking more high school talent than we have been able to. That's all just been off of trying to win games and win games now."

The plan to focus on high school players already has started. ASU has offered 14 in-state high school players in the 2018 class, Anderson said, more than what they offered in each of the past two years.

That list includes Cabot defensive lineman Dayonte Roberts, Jonesboro offensive lineman Noah Gatlin, and Ashdown defensive backs Ladarius Bishop and Trey Green, all of whom posted on Twitter that they had received ASU offers. Anderson said the list of in-state offers could grow to 20 by signing day.

"I think it's a good year, and all those guys would be good fits in red and black," Anderson said.

The signing day dynamic could be different next year. The NCAA Division I council will consider in April a proposal to install a December signing period. If passed, three days in December that are reserved for junior-college signings also will include high school signings.

Anderson said Thursday that he expects the proposal to pass, but he's not sure what it will mean for ASU or other Sun Belt Conference schools.

This year's junior college signing day fell when ASU was in Orlando, Fla., preparing for the Cure Bowl. Anderson said Thursday that he was calling recruits just before stepping onto rides at Universal Studios.

It could provide a different dynamic to future signing days, especially since many coaching changes take place during December.

"It's going to be chaotic," he said. "I think the question that none of us know is will there still be a true February signing day at the Division I level? Will it be done in December? None of us really know."

ARKANSAS STATE SIGNEES

PLAYER;POS.;HT;WT;HOMETOWN/SCHOOL

Jonathan Adams;WR;6-3;205;Jonesboro

Tony Adams;DL;6-0;344;Jones County, Miss., J.C.*

Ronhem Bingham;DE;6-2;222;Hutchinson, Kan., C.C.*

Caleb Bonner;DB;6-1;194;Reform, Ala.

Lanard Bonner;OL;6-5;330;Highland, Kan., C.C.***

Marvis Brown;OL;6-3;337;Tyler, Texas, J.C.

AJ Cayetano;DB;5-10;181;Atlanta

Aldon Clark;QB;6-2;180;New Orleans

Josh Curry;DL;6-2;305;Arizona Western College

Justin Dutton;OL;6-4;305;Guthrie, Okla.

Kendrick Edwards;WR;6-5;212;Arkansas**

Dwayne Fisher;OL;6-4;345;Marrero, La.

Tyler Flathau;P;6-0;185;Miss. Gulf Coast C.C.*

Jefferie Gibson;DB;6-4;195;Arizona Western College

Chad Gooden;DB;6-1;175;Douglasville, Ga.

Andre Harris;OL;6-5;305;Oklahoma City

Darreon Jackson;DB;6-0;200;Coffeyville, Kan., C.C.

Chase Johnson;OL;6-3;286;NW Miss. C.C.

Michael Johnson;DB;6-0;180;Mt. San Antonio, Calif., College

Kyle Martin;DB;5-10;175;Dodge City, Kan., C.C.***

Hunter Moreton;DL;6-1;275;Fort Smith Southside

Alex Novak;OL;6-2;266;SW Miss. C.C.***

Jaypee Philbert;OL;6-5;314;Iowa State

Nour-Eddine Seidnaly;OL;6-5;300;ASA, N.Y. College*

Zach Thomas;ATH;6-1;181;Reform, Ala.

Antwon Turnage;LB;6-3;205;Dodge City, Kan., C.C.***

Larry Wooden;DB;6-0;180;Hoover, Ala., Spain Park

*Midyear signee available for spring

**Enrolled, sat out 2016 season per transfer rules

***Enrolled and participated in the 2016 season but counts toward 2017 class

