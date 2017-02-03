Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Comic Bird in the fourth

BEST BET Way Striking in the ninth

LONG SHOT Divine Way in the sixth

THURSDAY’S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2)

MEET 37-117 (31.6 percent)

Confidence ratings

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $24,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $15,000

INDYGO BREEZE** contested an honest pace before finishing fourth in an allowance race at Hawthorne. He is dropping into a softer conditioned-claiming race and drew a favorable inside post. PAT’S SHOES has been earning competitive Beyer figures while competing at this condition in Kentucky, and he may not have cared for a wet track when making his local debut. WAR MEMORIAL raced evenly in a sprint tune-up, but high percentage trainer Federico Villafranco is stretching him out and switching to his “go-to” rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Indygo Breeze Emigh Haran 6-1

7 Pat’s Shoes Kennedy Anderson 5-1

6 War Memorial Vazquez Villafranco 5-1

2 Tales of War Santana Lauer 9-2

5 Cosmic Quest Hill Catalano 8-1

3 Amaze Wethey Young 5-2

4 Lanoiton Osorio Shorter 7-2

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $7,500

MAY BE SUSPECT** has not raced since June, but she broke her maiden last winter at Oaklawn. She has a series of fast works since arriving in Hot Springs. YOU VOW ME closed 2016 with three consecutive third-place finishes at Indiana. The quick filly is dropping in price and is another who broke her maiden last season at Oaklawn. DEEYA’S BLING was a determined maiden-claiming winner only two races back at Remington, and she splashed her way to a second-place finish at this condition Jan. 19.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 May Be Suspect Birzer Martin 4-1

9 You Vow Me Perez Mullins 5-1

2 Deeya’s Bling Corbett Durham 5-2

4 Crown Royal Queen St Julien Caldwell 5-1

1 Secret Trick Eramia Lauer 8-1

6 Acumen Marquez Witt 15-1

5 Mattiejoe McNeil Cline 6-1

8 Taste of Raj Pompell Hughes 15-1

3 Bint Seddiq Emigh Haran 15-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000

LINEUP FOR KISSES** forced the pace before finishing a clear second in her first start as a 3-year-old, and she is an improving front-runner with top connections. HEAT MY DUST led past every pole but the last one in a vastly improved third-place finish at Remington. Her recent and local 5-furlong breezes are encouraging. SLICK RED OIL finished one position behind the second selection as a post-time favorite. She is another with good early speed and represents a winning barn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Lineup for Kisses Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

8 Heat My Dust Loveberry Milligan 9-2

7 Slick Red Oil Cannon Hartman 7-2

4 Smokin’ Carol Roman Creighton 10-1

5 Bernardina Eramia Raidt 6-1

2 Lil D Perez Puhl 6-1

9 Valentine Charm Rodriguez Irwin 20-1

10 Indy’s Finesse De La Cruz Van Berg 10-1

3 Right Swipe Sanjur Milligan 12-1

6 Catawba’s Cube Laviolette Smith 15-1

4 Purse $75,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

COMIC BIRD**** defeated open allowance rivals on opening weekend. He is dropping into a race restricted to Arkansas-breds and figures to run this field down. SUSPECT A STORM raced close to the pace, while caught four-wide, when finishing second behind an odds-on favorite. He drew an improved post position. GUSKA MON SHOES has won five of his seven career races at Oaklawn, including a successful return to the races on opening day.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Comic Bird Franco Jayaraman 9-5

6 Suspect a Storm BQuinonez Martin 7-2

9 Guska Mon Shoes McNeil Hornsby 8-1

2 Maize Road Hill Morse 5-1

3 Meanbone Santana Moquett 9-2

1a Runarounddancing De La Cruz Martin 12-1

4 Command a Bull Osorio Ashauer 20-1

7 Devilishly Clever Sanjur Roberts 20-1

1 Arrogant Felix Martin 12-1

8 Ms. D’s Last Storm Rodriguez Whited 20-1

5 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000

LIPAN** has been showing good speed in stronger maiden allowance races in his three-race career. He is reunited with top rider Ricardo Santana and is the one to catch. BLUEGRASS GEM finished second in his debut last season at Keeneland and is shipping from Kentucky on the heels of a front-running route race. He is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time. BROTHER LOUIS has improved in each of his three races while showing tactical speed. He has trained well over this track and switches to a winning, veteran rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Lipan Santana Asmussen 3-1

1 Bluegrass Gem Pompell Holthus 10-1

7 Brother Louis Birzer Anderson 6-1

4 West of East Texas Franco Miller 6-1

8 Spur Rocco Von Hemel 4-1

2 Inclined to Dance Clawson Morse 12-1

3 Checker Czech Thompson Kardoush 8-1

6 Beautiful Honduras De La Cruz Carranza 12-1

9 Bad Bubba St Julien Pitts 15-1

14 Johnny’s Gone Wild Corbett Shorter 12-1

11 Henny Hawk Loveberry Milligan 15-1

10 Readyaimfire Roman Chleborad 15-1

13 P.O. Jet Pompell Hughes 20-1

12 Free Music Ulloa Swearingen 20-1

6 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $5,000

DIVINE WAY** was a two-time winner at a higher claiming price this fall at Zia and benefits from a competitive race last month at Sunland. The presence of Santana provides an added degree of confidence. LARISSA’S LOVE finished in-the-money in nine of 10 races in 2016. The quick mare has the best of connections and is dropping to the lowest price of his career. SECRETS OF SUMMER led every jump but the last few in a strong second-place finish, which was his first for winning trainer Chris Hartman.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Divine Way Santana Arnett 15-1

8 Larissa’s Love Franco Diodoro 4-1

11 Secrets of Summer Cannon Hartman 5-2

3 Archie’s Girl Marquez Haran 20-1

2 My Place Or Yours Emigh Lynn 9-2

4 Patrician Way Vazquez Villafranco 6-1

5 Dayin Deauville Felix Mason 6-1

1 Blake Beauties Pompell Holthus 20-1

10 Knotty Wild Girl Birzer Martin 15-1

12 Galehorn Sanjur Manley 20-1

7 Artic Vortex Court Manley 20-1

1a Exploden Moonshine Pompell Holthus 20-1

9 Proud Mandy Roman Cannon 30-1

7 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

GLACKEN’S GHOST** was consistently competitive in similar company last season at Oaklawn, and his recent workouts have been sharp. Rider Joe Rocco is having a terrific meeting. BUD’S MR. B finished in front of the top selection twice last spring at Oaklawn, and the freshened runner should be fit after four 5-furlong breezes. UNCLE GOYLE has not raced since a third-place debut finish in March at Oaklawn. He has encouraging works and also receives a break in the weights with an apprentice aboard.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Glacken’s Ghost Rocco Robertson 7-2

1 Bud’s Mr. B Osorio Peitz 3-1

5 Uncle Goyle Clawson Morse 8-1

7 Five O One Santana Cox 6-1

4 Mostly Sunny Rodriguez Whited 8-1

13 Alvin’s Touch Borel Howard 7-2

12 Bogey Marquez Witt 12-1

8 Gently Tapped Birzer Frazee 12-1

3 I Am St Julien Ives 12-1

9 Me N Logan Ray Court Jackson 10-1

10 He Gotta Go Loveberry Myers 15-1

14 Coach Nar Felix Swearingen 15-1

11 Magic Eraser Eramia Brennan 15-1

2 Zapper Dan Emigh McBride 30-1

8 Purse $74,000, 5½ furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CASTLETOWN*** is a multiple-stakes winning sprinter who ran a deceptively good allowance race at Turf Paradise, and he is strictly the one to beat in an optional claiming sprint. FLYING MR K. is moving up in class on the heels of a determined victory Jan. 15. He had a sharp subsequent workout and has a trainer having a good meeting. LONG STATION was a five-time winner in 2016, and he was a clear second in an allowance sprint Jan. 15. The pace may be contentious enough to set up his consistent late punch.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Castletown Franco Diodoro 2-1

4 Flying Mr K. Felix Hellman 10-1

5 Long Station Pompell Holthus 7-2

6 Knights Key Santana Moquett 9-2

8 Condominium Birzer Lukas 6-1

1 Conquest Hiosilver Cannon Hartman 6-1

7 Rootie Tourtie Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

3 Cowboy U Know Roman Von Hemel 15-1

9 Purse $75,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

WAY STRIKING*** was compromised by a wide trip when beaten only 2 lengths in the Zia Park Derby. He has recorded two swift breezes at Oaklawn, and blinkers off is a high percentage move for this barn. FREESTYLER has not raced since May, but he is a battle-tested horse. He is running for winning trainer Brad Cox for the first time. CHIEF OF STAFF cleared an allowance condition this past summer at Del Mar and is properly spotted after taking on stakes rivals in his 2017 debut.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Way Striking Vazquez Diodoro 7-2

9 Freestyler Rocco Cox 9-2

11 Chief of Staff Birzer Van Berg 9-2

4 O T B Bob Osorio Morse 10-1

5 Conquest Bigluck E Cannon Hartman 6-1

3 Allidoisdreamofyou Hill Ortiz 12-1

8 Goats Town Landeros Lukas 6-1

10 Gotham News Santana Asmussen 12-1

7 Solve Franco Diodoro 12-1

12 Eton Ridge Loveberry Milligan 20-1

6 Big Taco Marquez Swearingen 30-1

1 Rocket Joe Copper Laviolette Richard 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The 50-cent Pick-3 beginning in race two starts with a field with three solid contenders. The third race, or second leg, is a competitive race and may produce a big number. The fourth race has a single in COMIC BIRD, which cheapens the bet. WAY STRIKING is a logical contender in a full field of 12 in the ninth race, and he makes an excellent horse to put on top of several rivals in a trifecta or superfecta wager.