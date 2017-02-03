BASEBALL

Travs name new radio voice

Steven Davis, who has more than a decade of sports broadcast experience, was named Thursday as the new radio voice for the Arkansas Travelers.

The 2017 season will mark Davis' 13th season calling baseball and 10th in the minor leagues. He spent six years (2008-2013) with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and three years (2005-2007) with the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Kansas City Royals organization. Over the past three years, Davis has called University of Kansas baseball games on both radio and TV. He has also called Missouri-Kansas City basketball games and done substitute play-by-play work for several organizations, including the Royals and Arkansas Razorbacks basketball.

"We are extremely excited and proud to have Steven join our team," Travs General Manager Paul Allen said in a news release. "We have no doubt baseball fans in central Arkansas will enjoy the imagery that he brings to the airwaves."

The Travelers begin their first season as a Seattle Mariners affiliate April 6 against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

UALR's Thomas earns preseason honor

UALR senior Dalton Thomas was named preseason Sun Belt Conference player of the year by league coaches, it was announced Thursday.

Thomas, a catcher and outfielder from Grenada, Miss., was a first-team all-Sun Belt pick after hitting .375 with 9 home runs and 52 RBI last year. Thomas also scored 46 runs, had a .415 on-base percentage and a .582 slugging percentage. He hit in 21 consecutive games at one point last year, while totaling 28 multi-hit games.

UALR, which went 26-28 last year, opens the season Feb. 17 at Oral Roberts.

UCA picked fifth, sixth in preseason polls

Central Arkansas was picked to finish fifth in the Southland Conference in a poll of league coaches released Thursday, while sports information directors picked the Bears to finish sixth.

UCA received 100 points in the coaches' poll and 93 in the sports information directors' poll. Defending conference champion Sam Houston State tops both polls, followed by Southeastern Louisiana, Lamar and McNeese State. The coaches chose Central Arkansas to finish ahead of Northwestern State, while the sports information directors chose in the opposite order.

The Bears, who finished 29-27 last season and made their fifth consecutive Southland Conference tournament, start the season Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Evansville in Conway.

TENNIS

UAFS women drop season-opener

Arkansas-Fort Smith junior Lindsy Pearce won her singles match in straight sets Thursday, posting the Lady Lions' only victory in an 8-1 loss to No. 9 Northeastern (Okla.) State at the Fort Smith Athletic Club.

Pearce defeated Easton Parker 6-4, 6-2.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 02/03/2017