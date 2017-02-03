Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 03, 2017, 12:42 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Style: Get a handle on containers

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:26 a.m.

Every kitchen has a jumble of food-storage containers creating chaos in an unorganized dark cabinet or drawer.

It’s a challenge getting a handle on all these unruly glass, plastic and stainless-steel containers, but order is possible — even keeping matching containers and lids together.

Find out how in Saturdays’ Style section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Style: Get a handle on containers

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online