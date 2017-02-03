Trojans now 10-0 in league

The UALR women's basketball team won another Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night with relative ease despite some tense moments late.

In beating Appalachian State 67-55 at the Jack Stephens Center, the Trojans won their 10th consecutive game and remained the Sun Belt's lone unbeaten team.

The Trojans, who have won four in a row by 12 or more points, used a second-quarter surge led by freshman Kyra Collier to take control. UALR then held off a fourth-quarter charge when its 17-point lead was trimmed to six before the Trojans forced three consecutive turnovers to seal the victory.

Joe Foley said senior guard Sharde Collins played quality defense despite an off shooting night, but that was it in terms of praise from the UALR head coach.

"I wasn't too pleased with anything," he said. "We got rewarded for lackluster play."

Senior forward Kaitlyn Pratt, who had a game-high 22 points and 8 rebounds, took disappointment a bit further following the victory in which the Trojans (16-6, 10-0) led for more than 27 minutes and moved to 10-0 in the Sun Belt for just the second time in program history.

"Our expectations are really high," she said. "We know today that just because we got a win, that doesn't mean we really won. We won on the scoreboard, but we didn't win for ourselves. We didn't play good at all."

Appalachian State (8-13, 3-7) led 17-14 after the first quarter and 19-14 early in the second quarter. That's when Collier scored on consecutive drives to the basket, one resulting in a three-point play, and then assisted on a basket by Ronjanae DeGray to put the Trojans up 21-19. The spurt triggered a 14-2 run that gave UALR a 28-21 lead late in the quarter. The Trojans led 33-24 at halftime and stretched the lead to as many as 43-27 in the third quarter.

Collier's assertiveness was needed at the time, considering Collins was struggling. The senior guard entered Thursday as the Sun Belt's leading scorer in conference games (21.3), but she finished with 6 points on 3-of-15 shooting, her lowest league outing this year.

"I felt like we needed some type of energy because we came out a little lackadaisical," Collier said. "I feel like it was up to me, because I am the energy person. I do the small things."

"No defense," said Foley of Collier's performance.

The complaint wasn't limited to Collier. UALR held Appalachian State to 3-of-16 shooting in the second quarter, but let the Mountaineers make 12 of 27 second-half shots, which helped them chip into UALR's lead.

The Trojans led 50-40 heading to the fourth quarter before baskets by Bria Carter, Ashley Bassett-Smith and Madi Story cut the lead to 52-46 with 6:10 left. UALR forced three consecutive turnovers and got four stops in a row as it pushed its lead to 58-46 on a DeGray jumper with 3:11 left.

The Trojans shot 50.9 percent from the floor, despite making just 1 of 12 three-pointers. Eight of those misses were from Collins, who was 9 of 14 from three-point range in two victories last week.

"That don't bother me," Foley said. "Naturally, you don't like to see it, but I don't expect her to be perfect every night out. I guess, if you said anything, she's probably the only one that we had that really played defense."

Pratt said her own defense was "horrible" and that of the team's was "really, really bad."

"I didn't think we played very smart the whole game," Foley said. "We had every opportunity to play smart and we just turned around and made dumb plays."

SUN BELT WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 60,

COASTAL CAROLINA 52

The Arkansas State women snapped a three-game losing streak by knocking off Coastal Carolina on Thursday at the Convocation Center in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves (5-17, 3-7 Sun Belt) trailed 5-4 but used a 10-2 run to take a 14-7 lead on Payton Tennison’s three-pointer. Starr Taylor’s jumper with 2:43 left in the third quarter extended the lead to ASU’s biggest at 40-29, but Coastal Carolina (9-11, 4-6) took a 50-45 lead with 5:17 remaining on the strength of a 21-5 run.

ASU responded with the next 11 points, capped by Madison Heckert’s three-pointer for a 56-50 edge with 1:22 left.

Heckert finished with 14 points off the bench to lead ASU. Taylor scored 11 points and Dominique Oliver chipped in 10. Tahlon Hopkins had nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

