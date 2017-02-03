Home / Latest News /
Trump takes first step to scale back financial regulations
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:29 a.m.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is taking his first steps aimed at scaling back financial services regulations, and the Republican-run Congress cast a vote early Friday signaling that it's eager to help.
The president will sign an executive order Friday that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after the 2008-09 financial crisis.
But first, the Senate used an unusual pre-dawn vote to approve legislation, 52-47, killing a regulation that has required oil and gas companies to disclose payments to the U.S. or foreign governments for commercial development. The House approved the measure this week, and Trump is expected to sign it.
[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]
Republicans said the rejected regulation gives foreign competitors valuable information about U.S. firms and would hurt the economy. Democrats said erasing the requirement means big companies will be able to hide questionable dealings with foreign governments like Russia.
Trump pledged during his campaign to repeal and replace the Dodd-Frank law, which also created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. A senior White House official outlined his executive order in a background briefing with reporters Thursday.
"Dodd-Frank is a disaster," Trump said earlier this week during a meeting with small business owners. "We're going to be doing a big number on Dodd-Frank."
The president said he'll be discussing the topic with top CEOs and banking executives at a meeting Friday morning at the White House, where attendees included Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase.
"There's nobody better to tell me about Dodd-Frank than Jamie, so you're going to tell me about it," Trump said.
TimberTopper says... February 3, 2017 at 10:51 a.m.
Ah! Let's let the thieves cause another economic meltdown of our economy! Great move by the bankruptcy plagued POTUS. Taxpayers beware.....here may be the start of your next bailout!
PopulistMom says... February 3, 2017 at 11:32 a.m.
Let's get ready for another financial meltdown! When will we ever learn?
PopulistMom says... February 3, 2017 at 11:35 a.m.
TT,
We were just getting the Chesapeake Bay somewhat cleaned up and the Republicans passed legislation yesterday to allow coal companies to resume dumping in the rivers again. They don't get that this may help the coal companies to get richer, but kill the fisherman and the public through the poison (or they get it, but they don't care.) This is what happens when they control the executive branches and the legislative branches.
