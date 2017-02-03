U.S. hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration Friday imposed sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran's recent ballistic missile test, increasing pressure on Tehran without directly undercutting a landmark nuclear deal with the country.

Those targeted by the Treasury Department's action include various agents, companies and associates involved in procuring ballistic missile technology for Iran. Iranians, Lebanese, Chinese and Emirati individuals and companies also are now blacklisted from doing any business in the United States or with American citizens.

"Iran's continued support for terrorism and development of its ballistic missile program poses a threat to the region, to our partners worldwide and to the United States," John E. Smith, the Treasury Department's acting sanctions chief, said in a statement.

"We will continue to actively apply all available tools, including financial sanctions, to address this behavior," Smith said.

The sanctions are the first against Iran in Trump's new presidency, reflecting his desire to take a tougher stance toward Tehran. Throughout his campaign, Trump accused President Barack Obama's administration of being weak on Iran and vowed to crack down if elected.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said: "Iran is playing with fire — they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me."

None of the new sanctions appear to reverse the Obama administration's suspension of sanctions as part of the 2015 nuclear deal.

