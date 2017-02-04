Basketball: Wilson, Greenland edge West Fork

GREENLAND -- On a night devoted to seniors, it was a sophomore that proved the difference maker Friday night in Greenland's upset win over West Fork.

Greenland's Fiona Wilson finished the game tied for the team lead in points, but her impact was felt most in the fourth quarter as she scored seven of her nine points to lead the Pirates (18-5, 12-2) to a 33-28 victory.

Not only a tenacious defender and rebounder, Wilson proved she could be relied on down the stretch when her team needed points at the line.

"She's got it," Greenland coach Alan Barton said. "She allows her seniors to be the guide, but then the seniors allow her to play her game."

After each Pirate stop in the fourth quarter, Barton would call for his players to pass the ball to Wilson and she waited for the inevitable foul that would send her back to the free-throw line.

As one of Barton's go-to options for free throws, Wilson has put in the time outside of practice to deliver in those clutch moments.

"Practice was over at 4:30 yesterday, but (Wilson) and I were in the gym until 5:25 playing a free-throw shooting game and then a game of horse," Barton said. "She beat me, but I didn't want to break her feelings because I knew I was going to need her today."

Wilson knocked down five free throws in the final minutes of the game to give the Pirates a two-possession lead, which was key in keeping what seemed to be a Tigers' fourth-quarter comeback at bay.

The Tigers (22-2, 12-2) made a late run behind Shannon Throgmorton and Sara Greenlee, but it wasn't enough to overcome Greenland's smothering defense. Greenlee led West Fork with a game-high 11 points and Holly Griffin added seven.

Leading that charge on defense was senior Lizzie Boone, who held Throgmorton to only three points on the night.

"Lizzie Boone is our glue," Barton said. "Every time we go down the floor she guards their best offensive player."

Boys

West Fork 56, Greenland 53

In a game that went down to the wire, West Fork (15-9, 10-7) was able to hold off Greenland behind Dalton Hays and Justin Bivens' combined 30 points. Hays scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter to keep the Tigers in the game late.

The Pirates' upset bid was led by Zac Wolfe, who finished with a team-high 14 points. Austin Anderson and Cutter Watkins each added 10 points for Greenland (3-14, 3-12), but a costly turnover with a minute left in the fourth quarter killed the Pirates' momentum.

