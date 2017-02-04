Court date set for 12-year-old

A 12-year-old boy who faces capital murder and aggravated robbery charges in the case of a fatal shooting of a store clerk about 2 a.m. Thursday at a Fouke E-Z Mart will return to court for a hearing Wednesday.

Christa Shockley, 21, was found unresponsive on the convenience store floor by a newspaper carrier, according to Chief Deputy Michael McQuerrey of the Miller County sheriff's office. The 12-year-old, who is being held in the county's juvenile detention center, is not being identified in compliance with state law, McQuerrey said in a news release.

The chief deputy said a pistol was used in the homicide.

Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Black said the boy was ordered detained by Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson at a detention hearing.

Speaking in general, Black said a court can order mental-status evaluations or other assessments as deemed necessary. Black said a 12-year-old detainee is not eligible for certification to stand trial as an adult under Arkansas law.

However, the court can exert extended juvenile jurisdiction over a young offender who has been adjudicated guilty of a crime such as capital murder.

Black said a juvenile in those circumstances may be held in a juvenile detention center until his 21st birthday, at which time a hearing will be conducted to determine whether release is appropriate or whether the offender should be ordered to serve time in an adult prison.

If such incarceration is ordered, the case will periodically be reviewed by the court to determine if the offender should be considered for release, Black said.

"The whole community is in shock. Several people have been calling City Hall concerned about what happened. It's sad, so sad," Fouke City Administrator Tammy Lovell said.

Residents in the small town are experiencing a range of emotions.

"Our feelings have run the gamut of grief, shock, dismay and disbelief," Fouke Mayor Terry Purvis said.

"We're a small town, and we're all family and close-knit. It's like it happened to your own family," he said.

A Texarkana Gazette newspaper carrier discovered the clerk's body while making early morning deliveries.

The carrier, who requested not to be identified, had delivered newspapers to the Monster Mart across U.S. 71 and was driving over to the E-Z Mart store when she spotted the woman's body.

"I could see her body on the entrance floor. She was laying on her back. There was no struggle at all," the carrier said.

"You could tell she was dead," the newspaper carrier said.

"I hollered, and she didn't respond. A man went with me inside the entrance. We didn't see anyone leaving the scene," the carrier said.

"My adrenaline was running. I tried to keep my mind right. It was pretty rough. I called 911. My phone showed I called at 2:08 a.m.," the carrier said.

The carrier went outside and sat in front of the door until emergency crews and law enforcement officials arrived.

"I finished my rounds afterward. It was hard to concentrate and keep my mind right," the carrier said.

An investigation ensued, and the 12-year-old was arrested just after 8 a.m. Thursday, McQuerrey said.

State Desk on 02/04/2017