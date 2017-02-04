Ending is sweet for Fudge, NLR

Shawn Fudge scored 12 of his 17 points in the game's final six minutes -- including a game-tying 23-footer with 6.4 seconds remaining in regulation -- to help North Little Rock rally for a 85-80 overtime victory Friday night against 7A-Central rival Little Rock Central at the Charging Wildcats Arena.

Central (13-8, 4-4) held a 54-42 advantage with 5:51 to play, but North Little Rock (17-5, 7-1) charged back thanks to Fudge and 6-7 senior Deion Dobbins, who scored a game-high 30 points.

North Little Rock's victory came three nights after the Charging Wildcats won a 92-91 overtime decision at Central.

"Tonight was just the opposite," North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said. "Tuesday, we had a huge lead and lost it. Tonight, they had a lead -- it wasn't as big -- and they lost it. It was a reversal of games."

While the 'Cats endured an about-face Friday, they did not suffer an adverse change of fortune. North Little Rock's victory string now stands at seven.

Fudge was held scoreless for the game's first three quarters, but when it came time for the sophomore to pull the trigger on his long-range three-pointer, he nailed the game's most important shot to tie it at 73-73.

"I was just thinking, 'I hope it goes in,' " Fudge said. "If it doesn't, game over. Fortunately it did."

Central, which had burned its final regulation timeout with 4:44 left, did not advance the ball past half court on its final possession.

North Little Rock never trailed in the overtime. Des Duckworth's putback with 2:37 left gave the 'Cats the lead for good. It was Duckworth's only two points of the game.

Fudge gave the 'Cats a six-point lead with four consecutive free throws. Dobbins put the capper on the contest with four points in the final minute.

Senior Raekwon Rogers scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Tigers, who scored 14 of the first 17 points of the second half to take a 47-34 lead with 2:41 left in the third quarter.

Central also had Cameron Johnson score 18 points, Donald Richardson 16 and Jacobi Platt 12.

CENTRAL (80)

Richardson 5 5-7 16, Dudley 1 0-0 3, C. Johnson 5 8-15 18, Platt 2 8-10 12, Rogers 6 9-9 22, J. Jackson 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Moore 4 1-6 9. T. Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 31-47 80.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (85)

Dobbins 13 2-3 30, Ricks 3 4-4 11, Walker 4 0-0 10, Moore 2 3-3 7, Fudge 5 6-7 17, Duckworth 1 0-0 2, Watkins 2 0-3 4, Fresh 1 1-2 3, Sheppard 0 1-2 1. Totals 31 17-24 85.

Central (13-8) 16 17 15 25 7 -- 80

NLR (17-5) 19 12 7 35 12 -- 85

Three-point goals -- Central 3 (Richardson, Dudley, Rogers); NLR 6 (Dobbins 2, Walker 2, Ricks, Fudge). Team fouls -- Central 25, NLR 29. Fouled out -- Rogers; Ricks, Fresh. Technicals -- Central book infraction; Walker.

