Massacre reference an error, adviser says

Kellyanne Conway, the adviser to President Donald Trump, is facing a round of criticism and fact-checking after she spoke of a "Bowling Green massacre" by Iraqi refugees. She later acknowledged the blunder and corrected her statement Friday morning on Twitter.

Conway made the comment during an appearance on MSNBC's Hardball on Thursday night as she discussed with the host Chris Matthews the executive order by Trump that suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"I bet it's brand-new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. Most people don't know that because it didn't get covered," she said.

In fact, no "Bowling Green massacre" ever happened.

The closest circumstance to what she described occurred in Bowling Green, Ky., in late May 2011, when two radicalized Iraqi citizens were arrested in the city.

Mohanad Shareef Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan, were indicted on federal terrorism charges. According to a Justice Department news release from January 2013, the two men had attempted to send weapons and money to al-Qaida in Iraq with the aim of killing U.S. soldiers there.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to the federal charges, and Hammadi was sentenced to life in federal prison while Alwan, whose fingerprints were found on an undetonated improvised explosive device in Iraq, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, with a life term of supervised release.

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at the time, "These two former Iraqi insurgents participated in terrorist activities overseas and attempted to continue providing material support to terrorists while they lived here in the United States. With today's sentences, both men are being held accountable."

Not long after Conway's comments were aired Thursday night, a clip of her interview went viral online, leading to ridicule and some playful suggestions as to what she could have been referring to, mostly relating to sports. Even the city of Bowling Green chimed in.

On Friday morning, Conway admitted she had made an error: "Honest mistakes abound," she wrote on Twitter -- and pointed to missteps the media had made in covering the Trump administration.

Conway also clarified that she had been referring to the case of Hammadi and Alwan.

As for her assertion that Obama had instituted a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after the Bowling Green arrests, that's not quite true either: While the Obama administration slowed the visa process, some Iraqi refugees were admitted to the United States in every month of 2011.

A Section on 02/04/2017