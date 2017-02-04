Navy decommissions first nuke carrier

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The U.S. Navy has officially decommissioned the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

During Friday’s ceremony at a Newport News shipyard, the USS Enterprise was described as a “legendary” vessel that helped shape history. It served more than 50 years, playing a role in the Cuban Missile Crisis, Vietnam and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Affectionately called the “Big E,” the ship retired from service in 2012. The Navy has spent the past few years defueling its reactors. The ship will eventually be taken apart and its metal recycled.

One of the Enterprise’s original sailors was 77-year-old Ray Godfrey of Bigfork, Mont. He said the ceremony was emotional for him realizing that “she’s done.”

But he said, “We started something really good.”

Michigan probes agency’s data breach

LANSING, Mich. — State officials are trying to determine how many Michigan workers had their Social Security numbers and other personal information compromised, the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency said Friday.

The problem stemmed from a software update to Michigan’s troubled unemployment computer system that may have allowed access to the records of up to 1.867 million people, state officials said. For roughly 3½ months, third-party payroll vendors and employers had unauthorized access to names, wage information and Social Security numbers.

“There is no evidence at this time of any wrongdoing by anyone who had the ability to see the personal information, though the investigation continues to ensure the peace of mind for residents potentially affected,” said Dave Murray, spokesman for the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The number of people affected will not be known until the probe is finished. Those at risk include employees whose payroll is processed by one of the 31 third-party vendors that work with the agency — 43 percent of Michigan’s nearly 4.4 million payroll workers.

Puerto Rico to vote on statehood issue

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Ricans are getting another shot at voting on statehood after the island’s governor on Friday approved a nonbinding referendum to determine the U.S. territory’s political future.

The referendum will be held on June 11 and gives voters two options: statehood or independence/free association. If a majority chooses the latter, a second referendum would be held in October and will ask voters to choose between the two.

“Colonialism is not an option for Puerto Rico,” Gov. Ricardo Rossello said. “It’s a civil-rights issue. … The time will come in which the United States has to respond to the demands of 3.5 million citizens seeking an absolute democracy.”

Backers say the referendum could help the island overcome a decade-long economic crisis as it struggles to restructure nearly $70 billion in public debt and faces a federal control board pushing for more austerity measures.

Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens who are not allowed to vote in presidential elections, and their representative in Congress has limited voting powers.

2 Fort Campbell GIs slain; a spouse held

OAK GROVE, Ky. — A domestic dispute near Fort Campbell has left two soldiers dead and a teen wounded, authorities said Friday.

Jeremy Demar, 35, of Clarksville, Tenn., forced his way into a house in Oak Grove, Ky., where he had tracked down his estranged wife, 32-year-old Priscilla Ann East, on Thursday night and fatally shot her and 28-year-old Christopher Ryan Hoch, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. East and Hoch were soldiers at the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line, the statement said.

Police say a teenager was slightly injured during a confrontation with Demar, who fled with a young child.

Clarksville police later apprehended Demar and took him into custody. The child wasn’t injured.

Demar was charged Friday with murder, murder-domestic violence, burglary and assault. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

The Leaf-Chronicle in Clarksville reported that East had obtained a protective order against Demar in August, but a judge dismissed it in October. It wasn’t clear why.

In her petition for the order, East described threats and acts of violence by Demar.

She said he had threatened to kill her in February 2016 and had head-butted and choked her until she was unconscious in May.