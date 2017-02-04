Perry’s putback leads Grizzlies over Hornets

FORT SMITH -- Tyrell Perry was in the right place at the right time for Fort Smith Northside.

Perry's midair, 6-foot putback at the buzzer lifted the Grizzlies to a 69-67 7A-Central overtime victory over Bryant on Friday at Kaundart Fieldhouse.

Northside had held for the final shot, but Tevin Brewer's three-point jumper rimmed out to the left. Perry caught the ball in midair and released it just as the horn sounded, setting off a wild celebration at midcourt.

"It was so heady for him to make that play because he had to get the shot off to beat the buzzer," Northside Coach Eric Burnett said.

The Hornets (14-7, 3-5) led 61-51 with 4:25 left in regulation, but Northside's (15-6, 6-2) defense forced four consecutive turnovers, which fueled 10 consecutive points from Isaiah Joe to tie the game at 61-61 with 3:08 left.

Joe finished with a game-high 36 points on the strength of nine three-pointers.

The game was tied 63-63 at the end of regulation.

Northside, which won at Bryant on Tuesday, jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game, but Bryant used a 14-0 run to take its initial lead at 26-22 in the second quarter.

The Hornets led 34-30 at halftime but increased the advantage to 54-44 after three quarters before the Grizzlies rallied.

Brewer added 10 points for Northside.

Bryant was paced by Braylon Steen's 21 points while Lowell Washington poured in 18 and Romen Martin added 14.

BRYANT (67)

Martin 5 1-1 14, Allen 3 2-2 9, Chumley 1 0-0 3, Lambert 0 0-2 0, Moody 1 0-0 2, Steen 5 10-10 21, Washington 8 1-4 18. Totals 23 14-19 67.

FS NORTHSIDE (69)

Brewer 2 4-4 10, Joe 12 3-3 36, Norwood 1 0-0 3, Perry 5 3-3 14, Forsey 0 0-0 0, Taylor 2 2-2 6. Totals 22 12-12 69.

Bryant (14-6) 14 20 20 9 4 -- 67

FS Northside (14-6) 19 11 14 19 6 -- 69

Three-point goals -- Bryant 7 (Martin 3, Allen, Chumley, Steen, Washington); FS Northside 13 (Joe 9, Brewer 2, Perry, Norwood 1). Team fouls -- Bryant 15, FS Northside 16. Fouled out -- Martin.

