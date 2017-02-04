Police name man, woman killed in LR head-on crash

Police on Friday identified the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in west Little Rock earlier this week.

Brittany Schock, 23, of Little Rock and Corey Box, 30, of Stuttgart died in the wreck Monday night, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman.

The department said it did not name Schock and Box earlier because it took several days for Schock's body to be identified.

In an accident report released Friday afternoon, police said the head-on collision occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on a one-way, westbound overpass on Financial Centre Parkway.

Box's Dodge Ram was traveling the wrong way on the overpass in the left lane when it collided with Schock's white Nissan Cube as she exited Interstate 630, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Police believe Schock's Nissan caught fire after the impact.

The two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, McClanahan said.

Two Stuttgart residents in the pickup at the time of the crash -- 31-year-old Heather Box and a 4-year-old child -- were taken to an area hospital, according to authorities. Their conditions were not known Friday.

The report noted that toxicology results were pending in the crash.

Travel conditions at the time of the accident were described by police as clear and dry.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Carroll of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 02/04/2017