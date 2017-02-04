Religion calendar

MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

• Harding University's Arts and Life Concert Series will present David Payne in "An Evening With C.S. Lewis" at 7 p.m. Monday in the Administration Auditorium, 940 E. Park Ave., Searcy. Payne will portray the author as he hosts a group of American writers in his England living room in 1963. Tickets are $3 in advance and $5 at the door. Tickets and more information are available online at harding.edu/concertseries.

• Everett Elam and Emily Phillips will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. The fiddle duo will perform music created by farmers, settlers and other 19th-century working-class Americans. A meet-the-artists reception will follow. The program is presented by St. Luke's Festival of the Senses. Admission is free. (501) 753-4281.

SPECIAL EVENTS

• The "8:00 Choir" of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 600 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock, will host its annual Valentine Tea and Fashions at 3 p.m. Feb. 12. (501) 374-9948.

• A Dharma In Action: Engaged Buddhism Group will have its first meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Ecumenical Buddhist Society of Little Rock, 1516 W. Third St. The group will focus on dharma practice and social activism. Information is available by contacting Morgan Holladay at mholladay@compassionarkansas.org or by calling (501) 773-1495.

• The North Little Rock City Mission annual Black History Worship Service will be held at noon Feb. 13 at First Baptist Church, 811 Scipio A. Jones Drive, North Little Rock. Victor Moore will offer a prayer for the nation, soloist Lillian Miller will sing and Marvell Williams will deliver the sermon. (501) 374-9394.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will serve a hot breakfast at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the Parish Hall. Cost is $5 per person, $15 per family. st-marks.com or (501) 225-4203.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will have "Wednesdays Together" each Wednesday in February. Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m.: $6 for adults, $4 for children. Classes and activities are 6:30-7:15 p.m. Adult class options include "Faith Seeking Understanding," "Active Parenting" and "Sing to God" (an intergenerational choir which will also include children). Children ages 2-3 will participate in "Fun With Stories." secondpreslr.org or (501) 227-0000.

• The City of Grace, 4217 S. Shackleford Road, will continue its Family Matters series with "After I Do" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with Al and Roz Warren speaking. (501) 379-9939.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, will observe the Souper Bowl of Caring on Sunday. The youth group will lead a worship service at 10:30 a.m. focusing on hunger awareness and serving others in the Little Rock community. A soup and sandwich luncheon will follow in Gearing Fellowship Hall, with donations going to the Stewpot (stewpot-littlerock.org). Information about the Souper Bowl of Caring is available online at souperbowl.org. (501) 868-5848.

CLASSES AND CONFERENCES

• The Greater Little Rock Baptist Pastors and Ministers Conference will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 2420 Wolfe St. Gerald Parker Sr. will speak on "Pastoring: From God's Point of View" and Wilbon Trimble will preach. (501) 376-3531.

• A Worship Conference focused on deepening faith through music will be held Feb. 17-18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115 College Ave., Conway. The program, sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock through its Charismatic Renewal Department, is open to all Christians. Registration is available online at arkcc.org or by mailing the registration fee to: Worship Conference, Diocese of Little Rock, 2500 N. Tyler St., Little Rock, Ark. 72207. Cost is $35 for one person, $45 for married couples, $55 per family and $20 for students. Information is available by calling Lynn Pellegrino, conference chairman, at (501) 353-6984.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will begin three adult classes on Sunday -- a four-week study of the book Transforming Evangelism (available for $5 in the church office); a five-week video series, "Half Truths", which compares Christian cliches with the message and ministry of Jesus; and a four-week forum on Christian martyrs. Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. st-marks.com or (501) 225-4203.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will offer a class on Dietrich Bonhoeffer at 9:50 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 19. "Perspectives on the Life and Legacy of Dietrich Bonhoeffer" will meet in Second Hall. This week's session, "Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Nazi Resister, Martyr" will be led by Vernon Markham. secondpreslr.org or (501) 227-0000.

• A book study of Marilynne Robinson's Lila will be held noon-12:50 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St. The discussion will be in Baker Parlor. Information and sign-up for the class are available online at trinitylittlerock.org. At 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, a "Can You Dig It? Growing Your Garden" class on gardening will be held in the staff lounge. (501) 372-0294.

The deadline for religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release, fax (501) 372-4765 or email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com

Religion on 02/04/2017